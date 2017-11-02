 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together

The Lion King 2019 Cast

It's Happening! Beyoncé Has Officially Joined The Lion King Reboot

View In Slideshow
It's Happening! Beyoncé Has Officially Joined The Lion King Reboot
Image Source: Everett Collection

You may be of the opinion that no one will ever be able to top the one-two punch of Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick as Young and Adult Simba, but you might be wrong. Sure, the original 1994 animated film starred Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, and Jeremy Irons, but Disney's upcoming reboot is shaping up to be quite impressive. Four big roles have already been filled, and Beyoncé is the top choice to play Nala. (I'd like to believe Beyoncé is the top choice for most every role in Hollywood, and it's just up to whether she wants it or not.) For now, check out the actors who have signed on so far, and check out all the details.

Donald Glover as Simba
Donald Glover as Simba
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter

TV star Glover was the first to sign on as Simba.

1 / 8
Beyoncé as Nala
Beyoncé as Nala
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

The "Flawless" singer shared the casting news on her Facebook page.

2 / 8
James Earl Jones as Mufasa
James Earl Jones as Mufasa
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris

Legendary actor Jones is reprising his role as Mufasa, because honestly no one would do a better job.

3 / 8
Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Rogen is in talks to play Pumbaa, the warthog.

4 / 8
Billy Eichner as Timon
Billy Eichner as Timon
Image Source: Getty / Bryan Bedder

Comedian Eichner would play his meerkat buddy, Timon.

5 / 8
John Oliver as Zazu
John Oliver as Zazu
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris

The talk-show host will take a break from talking politics to fly around the savanna as Zazu, Mufasa's uptight, red-billed hornbill.

6 / 8
Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar
Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang

12 Years a Slave's Ejiofor will provide the voice for the iconic villain.

7 / 8
Alfre Woodard as Sarabi
Alfre Woodard as Sarabi
Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano

The Emmy Award winning actress will provide the voice of Simba's mother in the reboot.

8 / 8
Join the conversation
The Lion KingMovie CastingNostalgiaMoviesDonald GloverJames Earl Jones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
The 1 Thing All of Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costumes Have in Common This Year
by Terry Carter
Stranger Things Season 2 Behind the Scenes Pictures
Stranger Things
These BTS Pictures of Stranger Things 2 Will Make You Love it So Much More
by Ashling Lee
ASOS Hello Kitty Holiday Collection 2017
Nostalgia
ASOS Is Launching a Chic Hello Kitty Collection For Grown Women Only
by Victoria Messina
Cate Blanchett Speech at InStyle Awards 2017
Celebrity Style
Cue the Mic Drop From Cate Blanchett Talking About Women Dressing Sexy — "We Don't Want to F**k You"
by Celia Fernandez
Lady Gaga Engaged to Christian Carino
Christian Carino
Lady Gaga Is Reportedly Engaged to Christian Carino!
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds