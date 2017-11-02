It's Happening! Beyoncé Has Officially Joined The Lion King Reboot

You may be of the opinion that no one will ever be able to top the one-two punch of Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick as Young and Adult Simba, but you might be wrong. Sure, the original 1994 animated film starred Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, and Jeremy Irons, but Disney's upcoming reboot is shaping up to be quite impressive. Four big roles have already been filled, and Beyoncé is the top choice to play Nala. (I'd like to believe Beyoncé is the top choice for most every role in Hollywood, and it's just up to whether she wants it or not.) For now, check out the actors who have signed on so far, and check out all the details.