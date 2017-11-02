02/11/17 02/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Lion King The Lion King 2019 Cast It's Happening! Beyoncé Has Officially Joined The Lion King Reboot 2 November, 2017 by Maggie Panos 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Everett Collection You may be of the opinion that no one will ever be able to top the one-two punch of Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick as Young and Adult Simba, but you might be wrong. Sure, the original 1994 animated film starred Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, and Jeremy Irons, but Disney's upcoming reboot is shaping up to be quite impressive. Four big roles have already been filled, and Beyoncé is the top choice to play Nala. (I'd like to believe Beyoncé is the top choice for most every role in Hollywood, and it's just up to whether she wants it or not.) For now, check out the actors who have signed on so far, and check out all the details. Donald Glover as Simba Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter TV star Glover was the first to sign on as Simba. 1 / 8 Beyoncé as Nala Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur The "Flawless" singer shared the casting news on her Facebook page. 2 / 8 James Earl Jones as Mufasa Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris Legendary actor Jones is reprising his role as Mufasa, because honestly no one would do a better job. 3 / 8 Seth Rogen as Pumbaa Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison Rogen is in talks to play Pumbaa, the warthog. 4 / 8 Billy Eichner as Timon Image Source: Getty / Bryan Bedder Comedian Eichner would play his meerkat buddy, Timon. 5 / 8 John Oliver as Zazu Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris The talk-show host will take a break from talking politics to fly around the savanna as Zazu, Mufasa's uptight, red-billed hornbill. 6 / 8 Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 12 Years a Slave's Ejiofor will provide the voice for the iconic villain. 7 / 8 Alfre Woodard as Sarabi Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano The Emmy Award winning actress will provide the voice of Simba's mother in the reboot. 8 / 8 Join the conversation The Lion KingMovie CastingNostalgiaMoviesDonald GloverJames Earl Jones