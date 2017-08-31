Lisa Opens Up About Not Opening Up on The Bachelor

When Lisa and Matty met at the first cocktail party, it was clear she had a lot going for her — tall, blonde, beautiful, and left Matty a bit lost for words. So much that he surprised her with a single date not long after. But as the weeks wore on, somehow, she took more of a backseat, and we began to see her more as a fixture on group dates instead of building a solid connection with Matty.

As other relationships forged on, on Thursday, it was Lisa's turn to bid adieu to Matty and the Bachelor mansion. She's pretty chill about it all though — a demeanour that was also evident on the show — and is a real pro at seeing the positive side of things. Ahead, she shares her take on finding love, dealing with the drama and struggles with the show.

POPSUGAR Australia: Tell us how things went down the night of the elimination and how you were feeling.

Lisa: My feelings were a build-up for about two or three weeks prior to that. I got one of the first single dates, so I knew I probably wasn't going to be spending a whole heap of time with Matty following that. I kind of kept my head down for a bit and chilled out while the other girls spent time with him. Then weeks went by and I felt like I still didn't know him that well, or I'd chat to him for 10 minutes here and there and it just wasn't really enough. I'd opened up to him two or three weeks before I went home and said, "I know this is going to end soon, I feel like I don't really know you, I need more time. I really struggle to open up, especially in this environment, so I want to spend more time with you." I was very open with him in saying that I was struggling a little bit. And I got time here and there, but it really wasn't enough. I saw that there were so many other girls that had feelings for him, and they were growing week by week, whereas I was at a standstill. I knew it was time for me to go that night.

PS: So it wasn't a surprise?

Lisa: No, it definitely wasn't. I think he made the best decision and I was happy to have gone that night.

PS: Yeah, I feel like you had a really strong start and kind of took a back seat. Do you think this process just isn't for you?

Lisa: I didn't know what to expect going into it, it's just a very strange situation and environment to be in as a whole, let alone trying to date a guy with other girls. It was difficult, but with me, I just struggled because I don't really open up to people easily. I was in a relationship for four years and that was great, but other than that, it's not like I'm regularly out dating and in relationships. So for me, it was a bit harder, but that was more of a personal thing and didn't have anything to do with the other girls or anything like that.

PS: Were you annoyed you never got a second date?

Lisa: It was frustrating, but I knew not to expect one for a while, especially after my first single date. Towards the end before I left, I was like, "Dude, what is going on, do you want me here or not?" Because I had expressed to him so many times that I did want to spend time with him, but then he never really did anything about it. So it was hard not knowing what he was really thinking, but it is what it is.

PS: Do you feel like your hopes were built up with that first single date and then let down a bit?

Lisa: I was very taken aback by that single date — did not expect it. But then I kind of was expecting to get a second one . . . I mean, I don't know if I'd say he built my hopes up, obviously anything can happen and I was very open to the whole experience. But I wasn't going to be one of those girls that was like, why hasn't he picked me, why haven't I got this or that? I'm not that kind of person — I'm very patient, and I knew to be patient, but by the end, my patience had run out a little bit.

PS: Did you ever have feelings for Matty?

Lisa: The longest time I'd spent with him was on the single date and I had only known the guy for 10 minutes, so I wasn't going to say I have feelings for you, because that's bloody unrealistic and ridiculous. But I knew he was an amazing guy and really did want to get to know him more. I did, throughout the course of my time there, but there was never anything more to that. It was more like, I think he's a great guy and if I'd met him on the outside world, who knows, maybe it'd be different. Maybe we'd be mates, maybe we wouldn't take one look at each other. He's expressed on several occasions now that he's really happy with who he's ended up with, and I think that's the most important thing.

PS: How did you find living in the house?

Lisa: To me, it was fine. It was boring at times, because there's a process with everything and you just have to learn to be very, very patient. I was lucky enough to have formed really strong friendships with a group of the girls, so it was nice to have their support, hangout, go for walks, hit the tennis court or just sit in our rooms and talk sh*t about sh*t! [Laughs] I went to an all-girls school, so I'm used to being around girls as well. I stayed out of all that drama and whatnot, so that definitely helped. It was just annoying because I couldn't get out to do the normal things I'd do in my everyday life.

PS: About that whole drama with Jen and how she said you found out that Matty was only here for fame etc. How much of that is true?

Lisa: Look, Jen is Jen and she makes a big deal out of everything. When Matty asked me about it, I was honest and genuine with the conversation and what was on air was exactly what we spoke about — I wasn't hiding anything. But it was just a passing thought about me saying that he's Matty J, the whole of Australia fell in love with him after The Bachelorette, and I said that I don't see why he felt the need to come on the show and be the Bachelor when he'd have no trouble finding a girl in Sydney. His response was that he wanted to get out of his comfort zone and meet girls from all across the country that he wouldn't have had the chance to have met if he wasn't the Bachelor. He believed in the process of the show and that it was possible to find love. The brother thing, that was just ridiculous as well. I just said to him that I feel comfortable enough around you as I would any other guy mate. I mean, that's Jen, she's a bit of a pain, but I think we all know that.

PS: Did the show help you narrow down what you want out of a relationship?

Lisa: I guess I already knew what I wanted in a relationship going into the show. Nothing really changed, the only difference was that when I applied to go on, I didn't know he was going to be the Bachelor. It could've been any guy, that's the beauty of it: Getting to know someone that you don't know is your type or not, that's the joy in finding that out. Matty definitely has qualities that I would want to date in someone, but in terms of dating, nothing has changed. I still know what I want and it was all a positive experience.

PS: What kind of partner are you looking for?

Lisa: Someone similar to me — loves the outdoors, funny, ambitious, someone who knows that they want in their life but also someone who's easy-going and carefree, because that's who I am. It's not like I'm desperate or anything like that. I'm really happy right now just doing me and focusing on myself, as I was prior to going on the show.

PS: How would you sum up your Bachelor experience overall? Would you do it again?

Lisa: Oh, a thousand times over! I don't regret anything, I think I was myself the whole time and was honest with him and my feelings. It didn't work out, but at the end of the day, he can't fall in love with every girl he meets and I'm not always going to be the perfect person for him. For me, it was more-so that I got a great group of friends out of it, which I didn't expect would happen. It was really good, it was one of those experiences that could've gone either way, but luckily enough for me, it was pretty positive and I can't complain about it.