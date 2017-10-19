19/10/17 19/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Lisa Marie Presley Family Pictures Get a Rare Glimpse of Lisa Marie Presley's Close Bond With Her Kids 19 October, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Lisa Marie Presley is the proud mother of four children: 28-year-old Riley, 24-year-old Benjamin, and 9-year-old twins, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Though Riley and Benjamin have a different dad than their sisters — Riley and Benjamin's dad is musician Danny Keough, and Harper and Finley's father is guitarist Michael Lockwood — the Presleys appear to be one big happy family. Unfortunately, we don't get to see the family on the red carpet too often, but earlier this week, the ladies made a gorgeous appearance when they attended Elle's Women in Hollywood event to celebrate Riley's feature in the magazine's annual issue. And lucky for us, both Riley and Lisa Marie share family photos on social media every now and then. Take a look at some of the family's sweetest moments together. Brunch with the most beautiful ladies .... ps that's my mom not me... lol ❤️🌹🌸🌺 A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT 1 / 12 Love of my life. One of the contents of my heart pic.twitter.com/jJa8xEo6WW— Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) October 14, 2015 2 / 12 Image Source: Getty / Bill Davila 3 / 12 With my baby girl celebrating my baby boys bday:) love it when were all together. pic.twitter.com/ebddEESn2v— Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) October 21, 2013 4 / 12 Happy Mother's Day 👑❤️ A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on May 14, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT 5 / 12 Oldie but a goodie, Happy Easter 🌸💐🌸 A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT 6 / 12 Happy Easter from all of us to u:) pic.twitter.com/9vqrNHTp6z— Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) March 31, 2013 7 / 12 fun night out w @DjASHBA @monotune etc... pic.twitter.com/qN92p3bl— Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) December 2, 2012 8 / 12 ❤❤❤ A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:04pm PST 9 / 12 Image Source: Getty / Djamilla Rosa Cochran 10 / 12 My first born with me on Easter. Very happy :) LMP pic.twitter.com/hQDC3J08c6— Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) March 31, 2013 11 / 12 Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff 12 / 12 Join the conversation Finley LockwoodHarper LockwoodCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesLisa Marie Presley