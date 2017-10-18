 Skip Nav
Madelaine Petsch
9 Things to Know About Fan-Favorite Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!
Celebrity Weddings
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Are Reportedly Married!

Lisa Marie Presley and Her Daughters on the Red Carpet

Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up

View In Slideshow
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Image Source: Getty

In her first red carpet appearance since the Mad Max: Fury Road premiere in 2015, Lisa Marie Presley stepped out with her three beautiful daughters on Monday. The 49-year-old singer attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event in LA to celebrate her daughter, Riley Keough, and her appearance in the magazine's annual issue. Also in attendance were Lisa Marie's 9-year-old twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. Though the fraternal twins have a different father than Riley — their dad is musician Michael Lockwood, while Lisa shares Riley with singer-songwriter Danny Keough — it's shocking to see how alike they all look. See more pictures from the sweet girls' night out below.

Related
Meet the New Celebrity Babies of 2017
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
1 / 6
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
2 / 6
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
3 / 6
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown
4 / 6
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
5 / 6
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff
6 / 6
Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesRiley KeoughRed Carpet
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Kids
You Can't Argue With This Evidence Proving Luna Is the Spitting Image of John Legend
by Caitlin Hacker
Ryan Gosling Talking About Daughter on Jimmy Kimmel 2017
Celebrity Kids
Ryan Gosling Reveals the Inappropriate Thing His Daughter Learned During Her First Trip to NYC
by Celia Fernandez
How Old Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Kids?
Celebrity Kids
Can You Believe Almost Half of Brad and Angelina's Kids Are Teenagers?
by Monica Sisavat
Beyonce, Blue Ivy and JAY-Z at a Wedding in New Orleans 2017
Celebrity Kids
Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Outshine the Bride and Groom at a New Orleans Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Lauren Conrad and Son Liam at Pumpkin Patch 2017
Celebrity Kids
Your Heart Isn't Ready For This Snap of Lauren Conrad's Son at His First Pumpkin Patch
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds