24 Sexy GIFs That Prove Every Younger Fan Should Be Team Charles
The Josh vs. Charles debate is a heated one among Younger fans, but this season, the heat really lies in one corner, and that's the one where Liza and Charles are making out. In the latest episode, Liza turns her fantasy into an (almost) reality when she steps into Charles's office late at night and kisses him, and even though they get awkwardly interrupted by the janitor, it's still a satisfying moment for all the fans who are decidedly #TeamCharles. Sure, there's a questionable boss-employee dynamic, and sure, he thinks she's in her 20s, and yeah, there are plenty of reasons to love Josh — hello, Nico Tortorella's abs. But damn if that Liza-and-Charles chemistry isn't strong, and did we mention those fantasies? Check out some of the best moments between Liza and Charles, plus a whole bunch of sexy Peter Hermann pictures because why not?

First, let's just appreciate the way they look at each other . . .
First, let's just appreciate the way they look at each other . . .
Next, we should acknowledge Liza's truly glorious fantasies . . .
Next, we should acknowledge Liza's truly glorious fantasies . . .
*sweating*
*sweating*

Watching these two, we have ALL been victims of their unsynchronized passion.
Watching these two, we have ALL been victims of their unsynchronized passion.
Which makes it that much better when the sparks really fly . . .
Which makes it that much better when the sparks really fly . . .
And when Charles FINALLY says how he feels . . .
And when Charles FINALLY says how he feels . . .
And when Liza has The Fantasy to End All Fantasies . . .
And when Liza has The Fantasy to End All Fantasies . . .
Like, holy hell, you guys.
Like, holy hell, you guys.

Followed by THE REAL THING . . .
Followed by THE REAL THING . . .
CHEERS ALL AROUND!
CHEERS ALL AROUND!
Based on the preview for next week's episode, it looks like things will only get more complicated between Liza and Charles, but either way, it's been a good season for #TeamCharles.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds