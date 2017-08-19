24 Sexy GIFs That Prove Every Younger Fan Should Be Team Charles

The Josh vs. Charles debate is a heated one among Younger fans, but this season, the heat really lies in one corner, and that's the one where Liza and Charles are making out. In the latest episode, Liza turns her fantasy into an (almost) reality when she steps into Charles's office late at night and kisses him, and even though they get awkwardly interrupted by the janitor, it's still a satisfying moment for all the fans who are decidedly #TeamCharles. Sure, there's a questionable boss-employee dynamic, and sure, he thinks she's in her 20s, and yeah, there are plenty of reasons to love Josh — hello, Nico Tortorella's abs. But damn if that Liza-and-Charles chemistry isn't strong, and did we mention those fantasies? Check out some of the best moments between Liza and Charles, plus a whole bunch of sexy Peter Hermann pictures because why not?