19/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity 24 Sexy GIFs That Prove Every Younger Fan Should Be Team Charles 19 August, 2017 by Laura Marie Meyers

Image Source: TV Land The Josh vs. Charles debate is a heated one among Younger fans, but this season, the heat really lies in one corner, and that's the one where Liza and Charles are making out. In the latest episode, Liza turns her fantasy into an (almost) reality when she steps into Charles's office late at night and kisses him, and even though they get awkwardly interrupted by the janitor, it's still a satisfying moment for all the fans who are decidedly #TeamCharles. Sure, there's a questionable boss-employee dynamic, and sure, he thinks she's in her 20s, and yeah, there are plenty of reasons to love Josh — hello, Nico Tortorella's abs. But damn if that Liza-and-Charles chemistry isn't strong, and did we mention those fantasies? Check out some of the best moments between Liza and Charles, plus a whole bunch of sexy Peter Hermann pictures because why not? 

First, let's just appreciate the way they look at each other . . .

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

Next, we should acknowledge Liza's truly glorious fantasies . . .

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land *sweating*

Watching these two, we have ALL been victims of their unsynchronized passion.

Image Source: TV Land

Which makes it that much better when the sparks really fly . . .

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

And when Charles FINALLY says how he feels . . .

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

And when Liza has The Fantasy to End All Fantasies . . .

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land Like, holy hell, you guys.

Followed by THE REAL THING . . .

Image Source: TV Land

Image Source: TV Land

CHEERS ALL AROUND!

Image Source: TV Land Based on the preview for next week's episode, it looks like things will only get more complicated between Liza and Charles, but either way, it's been a good season for #TeamCharles.

Sutton Foster Peter Hermann Younger TV