Yep, Locky From Survivor Is as Much of a Man as You Thought He Was

PS: How awkward was it when you lost your pants in that slide challenge?
Locky: It wasn't too bad. I'm going to do anything to win, so a little bit of nudity didn't bother me!
PS: I know you're an adventure guide and would imagine that you would've seen a lot of amazing places. How does Survivor compare?
Locky: Survivor is 55 days of living on an island and fending for yourself, I've done long treks and stuff, but nothing this long. I've jumped off buildings, mountains, and it's a quick adrenaline rush, but Survivor is just endless challenges: no eating, fishing . . . just surviving. It's so hard to compare.
PS: What made you apply for the show?
Locky: Everything! I'm super competitive, so I love the challenges. Living on an island and fending for yourself, that's me all over. And I'm good with people, so I really want to put myself to the test with the strategic side to see if I can actually backstab people.
PS: You've demonstrated that you can pretty much do it all on Survivor — make shelter, kill sharks . . . Is there anything you're not good at?
Locky: I don't like to try to find out things I'm not good at. I'll give anything a go, and I never really hone in on something I'm bad at. I like to try everything, give something a go, and if I'm good at it, keep doing it.
PS: I was shocked you got knocked out of that endurance challenge so quickly!
Locky: [Laughs] It was a random pick, and Henry, Mark and Kent got put together, and they were the tallest on that team. I got put next to Tessa and Jared — our two smallest contestants — so it was luck of the draw there. I was pretty devastated with myself!
PS: What's one thing people wouldn't know about you, or would find surprising?
Locky: Everyone knows pretty much everything about me, I'm an open book. Although on the show, I'm coming across as a very adventurous manly man, but I do have a softer side and am very caring.
PS: What do you hope to achieve from your time on the show?
Locky: Gaining more experiences. Winning's important, but I've always said that I'll take memories over money, so I'd love to make as many memories and [have as many] experiences as possible.