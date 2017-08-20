Yep, Locky From Survivor Is as Much of a Man as You Thought He Was

What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends!

POPSUGAR Australia: How are you feeling at this point in the show? Samatau is starting to win immunity challenges and gain ground.

Locky: Going three times to Tribal Council did hurt and wasn't a lot of fun, but we are gaining some speed now. After winning the last one, we're feeling good, but obviously I'm on the bottom, so not feeling the best, but I know the team needs me. I don't feel like I'm going to be voted out yet.

PS: You quickly rose to top dog status in Samatau, was that something that happened naturally or did you go in with that intent?

Locky: I didn't go in to be a leader at all, I wanted to be a physical asset — go out, catch fish and just provide. Everyone sort of just came to me with questions and stuff, and it's just my natural way. I'm kind of a natural leader, I guess. I didn't really lead in the strategic side with telling people what to do, I led in the building and the challenges.

PS: You've gone up against Mark a few times in challenges and I think a lot of people would see you both as the tough guys of each tribe. Did you see any similarities between yourself and Mark?

Locky: Because we didn't get to speak to them, he seemed really quiet in the challenges. Of course he's a massive physical threat and we went head to head in nearly every challenge, but it was a big shock to see Mark go. He was their biggest, strongest guy, and to get rid of someone that essential this early in the game was crazy.

PS: Did that make you worried at all?

Locky: Seeing that they've got a couple of other big guys it didn't worry me too much. I'm the biggest guy in our team by far.