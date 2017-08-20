Yep, Locky From Survivor Is as Much of a Man as You Thought He Was

 Skip Nav
There's one of them every season on Survivor — you know, the very good looking guy that becomes Australia's unofficial Samoan boyfriend. Locky is 2017's equivalent of Sam Webb: Great looks, great body, great personality and great skills. There's no doubt he's a huge physical asset to Samatau — not sure how the Tribe would fare in challenges without him — but there's more to Locky's game than you think. Below, the 27-year-old gives us an update on his run so far.

POPSUGAR Australia: How are you feeling at this point in the show? Samatau is starting to win immunity challenges and gain ground. Locky: Going three times to Tribal Council did hurt and wasn't a lot of fun, but we are gaining some speed now. After winning the last one, we're feeling good, but obviously I'm on the bottom, so not feeling the best, but I know the team needs me. I don't feel like I'm going to be voted out yet. PS: You quickly rose to top dog status in Samatau, was that something that happened naturally or did you go in with that intent? Locky: I didn't go in to be a leader at all, I wanted to be a physical asset — go out, catch fish and just provide. Everyone sort of just came to me with questions and stuff, and it's just my natural way. I'm kind of a natural leader, I guess. I didn't really lead in the strategic side with telling people what to do, I led in the building and the challenges. PS: You've gone up against Mark a few times in challenges and I think a lot of people would see you both as the tough guys of each tribe. Did you see any similarities between yourself and Mark? Locky: Because we didn't get to speak to them, he seemed really quiet in the challenges. Of course he's a massive physical threat and we went head to head in nearly every challenge, but it was a big shock to see Mark go. He was their biggest, strongest guy, and to get rid of someone that essential this early in the game was crazy. PS: Did that make you worried at all? Locky: Seeing that they've got a couple of other big guys it didn't worry me too much. I'm the biggest guy in our team by far.
PS: How awkward was it when you lost your pants in that slide challenge? Locky: It wasn't too bad. I'm going to do anything to win, so a little bit of nudity didn't bother me! PS: I know you're an adventure guide and would imagine that you would've seen a lot of amazing places. How does Survivor compare? Locky: Survivor is 55 days of living on an island and fending for yourself, I've done long treks and stuff, but nothing this long. I've jumped off buildings, mountains, and it's a quick adrenaline rush, but Survivor is just endless challenges: no eating, fishing . . . just surviving. It's so hard to compare. PS: What made you apply for the show? Locky: Everything! I'm super competitive, so I love the challenges. Living on an island and fending for yourself, that's me all over. And I'm good with people, so I really want to put myself to the test with the strategic side to see if I can actually backstab people. PS: You've demonstrated that you can pretty much do it all on Survivor — make shelter, kill sharks . . . Is there anything you're not good at? Locky: I don't like to try to find out things I'm not good at. I'll give anything a go, and I never really hone in on something I'm bad at. I like to try everything, give something a go, and if I'm good at it, keep doing it. PS: I was shocked you got knocked out of that endurance challenge so quickly! Locky: [Laughs] It was a random pick, and Henry, Mark and Kent got put together, and they were the tallest on that team. I got put next to Tessa and Jared — our two smallest contestants — so it was luck of the draw there. I was pretty devastated with myself! PS: What's one thing people wouldn't know about you, or would find surprising? Locky: Everyone knows pretty much everything about me, I'm an open book. Although on the show, I'm coming across as a very adventurous manly man, but I do have a softer side and am very caring. PS: What do you hope to achieve from your time on the show? Locky: Gaining more experiences. Winning's important, but I've always said that I'll take memories over money, so I'd love to make as many memories and [have as many] experiences as possible.
