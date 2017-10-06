Survivor's Locky, Luke and Henry Interviewed Each Other and Hilarity Ensued

Any fan of this year's Survivor will recognise Henry, Luke and Locky as some of the biggest names of the season. Whether their gameplay made them popular contestants or not will differ for each, but off the show, you couldn't pick a sweeter friendship if you tried.

Since appearing on Survivor, the guys have gotten used to their fair share of media attention. (You can read our chats with them here, here and here). So when they stopped by the POPSUGAR Australia office for a visit, we thought we'd flip the switch and have them run an interview amongst themselves. With questions ranging from Jonathan LaPaglia's forearms to Tinder bios, the result was non-stop laughter and some pretty revealing answers. Watch their full interview above.