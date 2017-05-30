 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Channing Tatum and Adam Driver's Logan Lucky Looks Like Ocean's Eleven on Speed
Cannes Film festival
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death

Logan Lucky Movie Trailer

Channing Tatum and Adam Driver's Logan Lucky Looks Like Ocean's Eleven on Speed

Steven Soderbergh just can't get enough of a good heist movie. The Ocean's Eleven director has teamed up with Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig for Logan Lucky, which follows dim-witted brothers Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde (Driver) as they try to pull off an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 Nascar race. With the help of Mellie (Riley Keough) and Joe Bang (Craig, whose cackling, platinum blonde maniac character is about as far from James Bond as you can get), they just might be able to get away with it. Logan Lucky hits cinemas on August 17.

Join the conversation
Adam DriverMovie TrailersDaniel CraigChanning TatumMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Silence
Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver Star in the Tense, Beautiful Trailer For Silence
by Quinn Keaney
Lena Dunham Vogue Magazine Cover and Pictures
Celebrity Photo shoots
Vogue Crowns Lena Dunham "The New Queen of Comedy"
by Justin Fenner
Kingsman: The Golden Circle Details
Taron Egerton
The First Teaser for Kingsman: The Golden Circle Is Packed With Action
by Maggie Pehanick
Spider-Man: Homecoming Trailer and Australian Release Date
Spider-Man Homecoming
This Is the Best Look at Spider-Man: Homecoming We've Gotten So Far
by Kelsie Gibson
Wonder Woman Trailer and Australian Release Date
DC Comics
The Final Wonder Woman Trailer Is Here to Shake You to the Core
by Kelsie Gibson
Star Wars 7
Meet the New Cast Members of Star Wars: Episode VII
by Maggie Pehanick
Daniel Craig James Bond Spectre Posters
Spectre
Bond Is Back! Daniel Craig Looks Fierce in the Spectre Posters
by Maggie Pehanick
Channing Tatum's Letter to Daughter Everly
Celebrity Kids
Channing Tatum's Letter to His Daughter Is Exactly What Women Need to Hear Right Now
by Monica Sisavat
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Pictures in NYC Snow Storm
Daniel Craig
Daniel and Rachel Bundle Up to Battle an NYC Snowstorm
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Daniel Craig In Sydney At British Lions & Wallabies Game
British Lions
Daniel Craig Sneaks Into Sydney for British Lions Decider
by Genevieve Rota
Channing Tatum's Las Vegas Airbnb Mansion
Las Vegas
Channing Tatum's Las Vegas Airbnb Is Basically a Super Luxe Frat House
by Alexandra Whiting
Channing Tatum Posts Photo of Wife Jenna Sleeping Naked 2017
Celebrity Instagrams
Channing Tatum Shares a Snap of Jenna Napping Naked, Hopefully Got Permission to Do So
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds