Yep, This New SBS Show Called Look Me in the Eye Is Bound to Destroy You

There's a new documentary-style reality TV show coming to town and we'll be honest: just watching the trailer left us feeling like we needed a tub of ice-cream, a bottle of wine and an eternal hug.

The premise of Look Me in the Eye is this: two estranged people sit facing each other in a room and hold eye contact for at least five minutes. Once their time of eye contact is up, they are taken to separate areas to decide privately if they'd like to try patch up their strained relationships from there — and some of the moments of truth in the promo trailer look pretty devastating.

The estranged pairs come with all sorts of heartbreaking issues, from absent fathers to broken-down marriages to some pretty atrocious criminal activity, so each episode — hosted by journalist and TV host Ray Martin — is sure to be packed with emotion.

Watch the trailer below, and tune in to the first episode at 8:30 p.m. on September 6 on SBS. Don't worry if you can't get to it then: it'll also be available to stream on SBS On Demand straight after it airs.

Image Source: SBS
