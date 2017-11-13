 Skip Nav
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum
Celebrity Facts
Breakup to Makeup: 35 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Lorde at the 2017 ARIAs

Lorde Will Bless Us All With a Performance at the ARIAs

We're calling it now, the 2017 ARIA Awards might be one of the most exciting yet. Last week, it was announced that Harry Styles was set to perform, and now, you can go ahead and add Lorde to the list of exciting acts to watch.

The news was announced on the ARIA Awards website today, and will coincide with the singer's Australian tour of Melodrama. This will mark her second appearance at the ARIAs, having previously performed at the show in 2013.

Related
Lorde's Cover of This Iconic '80s Song Will Give You Goosebumps All Over Your Body

The ARIA Awards will take place on November 28.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
LordeCelebrity NewsARIAsAria Awards
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity News
Ed Sheeran Gets Into a Nasty Bike Accident, and It Could Mean Bad News For His Tour
by Gemma Cartwright
Selena Gomez Today Show Interview About Kidney Transplant
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Cries in First Interview About Kidney Transplant: "Francia Saved My Life"
by Celia Fernandez
Matt Damon at Thor Premiere After Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Celebrity News
Matt Damon Is All Smiles Amid Rumours He Tried to Shut Down Harvey Weinstein Exposé
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Asia Argento?
Celebrity Interviews
Fast Facts About Asia Argento, the Actress Accusing Harvey Weinstein of Rape
by Monica Sisavat
Karl Stefanovic Sylvia Jeffreys: Lisa Wilkinson Resignation
Celebrity News
Karl Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys Bid an Emotional Farewell to Lisa Wilkinson
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds