 Skip Nav
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Celebrities Are Pouring Their Hearts Out For Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Marilyn Monroe
Hugh Hefner Will Be Buried Next to Playboy's First Cover Star, Marilyn Monroe
The Royals
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn

Lorde in BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge 2017 Video

Lorde's Cover of This Iconic '80s Song Will Give You Goosebumps All Over Your Body

The earth is round, the sky is blue, and everything Lorde touches turns to musical gold. It's a fact, OK? The "Homemade Dynamite" singer (and dancer) stopped by BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge" on Thursday morning to promote her latest album, Melodrama, where she busted out a cover of Phil Collins's 1981 hit "In the Air Tonight." She gives it that haunting spin that only she can pull off, resulting in a gorgeous reimagining of the classic. She's sure been on a roll with stunning covers lately, huh? Because she's a benevolent musical goddess, she also performed a stripped-down version of her single "Green Light," which you can watch below.

Join the conversation
Music CoversBBCLordeMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Wedding
A Guide to Picking Out the Songs For Your Wedding
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Why Is Taylor Swift Being Sued For "Shake It Off"?
Music
The Songwriters Behind Your Favourite TRL Group Are Suing Taylor Swift
by Quinn Keaney
Fergie Save It Till Morning Music Video
Music
If You Love "Big Girls Don't Cry," You'll Fall Hard For Fergie's New Breakup Ballad
by Kelsey Garcia
Demi Lovato Talking About Her Sexuality
Music
Demi Lovato Doesn't Want to Clarify Her Sexuality, and We Should Be OK With That
by Ryan Roschke
Early 2000s Pop Playlist
Music
21 Underrated Songs That Were Definitely on Your Burned CDs in the Early 2000s
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds