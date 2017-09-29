Lorde's Cover of This Iconic '80s Song Will Give You Goosebumps All Over Your Body

The earth is round, the sky is blue, and everything Lorde touches turns to musical gold. It's a fact, OK? The "Homemade Dynamite" singer (and dancer) stopped by BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge" on Thursday morning to promote her latest album, Melodrama, where she busted out a cover of Phil Collins's 1981 hit "In the Air Tonight." She gives it that haunting spin that only she can pull off, resulting in a gorgeous reimagining of the classic. She's sure been on a roll with stunning covers lately, huh? Because she's a benevolent musical goddess, she also performed a stripped-down version of her single "Green Light," which you can watch below.