Lorde's MTV VMAs 2017 Performance
Lorde's VMAs Performance Could Be a So You Think You Can Dance Audition
No matter how you feel about Lorde, you can't deny that the singer-songwriter knows how to put on one hell of a show. While hitting the stage at the MTV VMAs on Monday, she performed "Homemade Dynamite," one of the catchiest songs from her latest album, Melodrama. Even though Lorde didn't sing (she had the flu), she certainly made up for it with her famous dance moves.
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter