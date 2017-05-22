 Skip Nav
Lorde Wins For the Most Creative Billboard Music Awards Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
Cannes Film festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Wedding
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding
Wedding
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

Lorde Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Lorde Wins For the Most Creative Billboard Music Awards Performance

Lorde brought the club to the Billboard Music Awards on Monday — the karaoke club, that is. The singer, who's back in the spotlight thanks to her upcoming album, Melodrama, performed "Green Light" for the crowd. Though her performance didn't require any theatrics (looking at you, Nicki Minaj), she earned a standing ovation from quite a few A-listers in the audience!

LordeTVBillboard Music AwardsMusic
