Love Island Australia Details

Gird Your Loins, Reality TV Fans — Love Island Australia Is Coming!

Less than two weeks after Network Ten announced Bachelor in Paradise Australia, Channel Nine has revealed they will be bringing a local version of Love Island to our screens.

Love Island, the hugely popular UK reality show, is often described as The Bachelor-meets-Big Brother — honestly, what could be better? — and the aim of the game is to test if contestants are on the show for love, or for money.

How it works: a bunch of single people jet off to a tropical paradise and have to find themselves a romantic partner within the group. As newly-formed couples, their loyalty and sincerity is tested with new singles arriving regularly, and each pair has to win over the public to stay on the island.

It's the viewers who get to decide which contestants stay or go, and the last couple standing is awarded a cash prize to take home. The catch: one person in the couple has the right to share the money with their partner or keep it all to themselves — the result of which will reveal if they were in it for the money all along, or really there for love.

Look, we're excited. The UK version of the show was one of the best reality TV shows this year, so we're pumped to add a local version to our list of things to watch.

Here's what you need to know about Love Island Australia:

  • It's coming in 2018.
  • It's going to be filmed in Spain.
  • It'll be airing on 9Go! and 9Now only.
  • There's still time to apply to be on the show.
  • You can follow all the social media action on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Image Source: Facebook user LoveIslandAU
Love IslandTVAustralian TVReality TV
