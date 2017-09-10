Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé's Family Is So Cute, It Almost Hurts

 Skip Nav
A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

When one of our favourite child actresses married one of the most romantic singers of all time, we could barely contain our excitement. And as time has passed and Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato — who remembers Chiquititas and the original Rebelde, Rebelde Way? — and Michael Bublé have grown their family with the addition of their two sons, Noah and Elias, their relationship has only gotten cuter, filled with sweet moments with their kids. From adorable cuddly photos in bed to lazy afternoons watching Luisana's soccer team, River Plate, on TV, scroll ahead for some of their best family photos.

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Eli and Mike are deep thinkers... #jackhandy #we❤️momsboobs #home

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

Felices pascuas!! #bunnywashere #chocolate #home #family

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

I hate posting just anything , so Instead ,Im posting my everything. We're on the best vacation ever. Lots of sunshine with my sunshine. #family #vacation #meandmyshadow

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

Como puedo explicar esta foto!? No puedo!! Me derrito y me derrito cada día más por estos dos hombrecitos! ❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

No hay nada más lindo que abrazar a este hermoso ratoncito!!! #teamoconlocura #eliasbuble #love

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Esta es mi cara con 4 horas de sueño.... Pero estar rodeada de tanto amor hace que me olvide de todo! #mamasboy #lovethem #wakeup

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Reunited and it feels so good !! I missed them way too much !! #ny #family #myhappyplace

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

Y ahora somos 4....les presento al hermanito de Noah!! Elías Buble!! #family #blessed #brothers

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Feliz dia de la madre @luisanalopilato How lucky I am to have you as the mom of my kids. #family #mom #iwonthelottery

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

Disfrutando las últimas horas de mi embarazo!!! Recién levantada!! What do you think? Baby is coming... 👶🏻 #wakeup #greatday #LuSpirit

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Ayer mi hijo me saco a dar una vuelta, mientras hacía un llamado con su teléfono... Y bueno los chicos del 2016 son así... #mamasboy #photo #ilovehim

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

I found NEMO !!! #Argentina #catchoftheday #home

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

Acá los reyes magos ya vinieron!!! Por ahí!??? Alguna novedad!? #family

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Y así es como dormimos todos apretaditos en el bus!! #love #lifeontour #hola2016

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Así nos levantamos nosotros!!! #muyfelices #amorymasamor #arribavancouver #8am

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Nosotros ya empezamos!! Ustedes!? #primos #memuerodeamor #navidad2015 #sevienepapanoel

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Acá se trabaja en equipo!!! #porquevoslovales #babyloreal #dreamteam

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

I love you @michaelbuble have a beautiful happy birthday with us in the plane making you crazy!! Hahah #pregnantlu #crazybaby #loveourfamily

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

The boys are chilling and feeding the ducks today. #daffy #donald #howard #AFLAC #leavenoduckbehind #quack

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

Un día como hoy llegaste para ponerle todo el sentido a nuestras vidas!!!! #teamohijo #throwbackthursday #TBT #2añitos

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Si pudieran ver su carita de felicidad cuando ve la tortuga entenderían porque este hombre me tiene tan enamorada. #underthesea

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Esta es la parte que mas me gusta de levantarme temprano! #darletodoslosgustos #desayunox3

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

"We've begun to raise daughters more like sons... but few have the courage to raise our sons more like our daughters." ― Gloria Steinem #Internationalwomensday #genderequality #heforshe #humanright

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

You.... You are the best dad ever @michaelbuble !!! We love you!! #happyfathersday

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

On the plane and off to Shanghai ! Why do I feel like this might be a long flight ? #mrmom #jettlagged #helplu #MBworldtour

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

Desde acá igual muy cerca para ver el #BocaRiver #SuperClasico ya estamos listos!! Que empiece!!!

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Este es mi único héroe. #love #family #picoftheday #lookwhatwemade

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Una rica siesta con el amor de mi vida y miss piggy.... #LunesconLu #infinitoamor

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Noah wanted so badly to play in the water, I just didn't have the heart to say No.... wrapped around his little finger! #Oklahoma #OKC #MBWorldTour

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

Después del triunfo de ARGENTINA....a festejar en la calle el cumple de CANADA! #canadaday

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Happy Canada Day, Eh! #mbworldtour #Ottawa @lulopilatophotos #Noah

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

But really...to the best best daddy ever. We love u! @michaelbuble

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Bueno días!! Y así es como yo empiezo mi día!! Desde la cama...gracias a todos por los llamados y regalos! 🎉🎉🎉🎉

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Así fue mi día de la madre canadiense.... Que me espera para el día de la madre Argentino...

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

Mientras Noah descansa en brazos de la abuela...

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

My two men having a nap before the show!! Mis dos hombres en plena siesta antes del show! #lovemyfamily

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on

A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on

