Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé's Family Is So Cute, It Almost Hurts

When one of our favourite child actresses married one of the most romantic singers of all time, we could barely contain our excitement. And as time has passed and Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato — who remembers Chiquititas and the original Rebelde, Rebelde Way? — and Michael Bublé have grown their family with the addition of their two sons, Noah and Elias, their relationship has only gotten cuter, filled with sweet moments with their kids. From adorable cuddly photos in bed to lazy afternoons watching Luisana's soccer team, River Plate, on TV, scroll ahead for some of their best family photos. A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT 1 / 46 A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Sep 20, 2016 at 12:15pm PDT 2 / 46 A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Sep 9, 2016 at 6:46pm PDT 3 / 46 A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Aug 27, 2016 at 6:31am PDT 4 / 46 A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Oct 7, 2016 at 11:27am PDT 5 / 46 A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Aug 26, 2016 at 2:13pm PDT 6 / 46 A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jul 18, 2016 at 8:02am PDT 7 / 46 A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on May 24, 2016 at 7:55am PDT 8 / 46 Eli and Mike are deep thinkers... #jackhandy #we❤️momsboobs #home A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Apr 22, 2016 at 3:26pm PDT 9 / 46 Felices pascuas!! #bunnywashere #chocolate #home #family A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Mar 27, 2016 at 8:19am PDT 10 / 46 I hate posting just anything , so Instead ,Im posting my everything. We're on the best vacation ever. Lots of sunshine with my sunshine. #family #vacation #meandmyshadow A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Mar 5, 2016 at 3:43am PST 11 / 46 Como puedo explicar esta foto!? No puedo!! Me derrito y me derrito cada día más por estos dos hombrecitos! ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Mar 15, 2016 at 8:45pm PDT 12 / 46 No hay nada más lindo que abrazar a este hermoso ratoncito!!! #teamoconlocura #eliasbuble #love A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Feb 24, 2016 at 4:34pm PST 13 / 46 Esta es mi cara con 4 horas de sueño.... Pero estar rodeada de tanto amor hace que me olvide de todo! #mamasboy #lovethem #wakeup A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Feb 19, 2016 at 12:05pm PST 14 / 46 Reunited and it feels so good !! I missed them way too much !! #ny #family #myhappyplace A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Nov 17, 2015 at 6:09am PST 15 / 46 Y ahora somos 4....les presento al hermanito de Noah!! Elías Buble!! #family #blessed #brothers A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jan 22, 2016 at 2:06pm PST 16 / 46 Feliz dia de la madre @luisanalopilato How lucky I am to have you as the mom of my kids. #family #mom #iwonthelottery A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 18, 2015 at 9:40am PDT 17 / 46 Disfrutando las últimas horas de mi embarazo!!! Recién levantada!! What do you think? Baby is coming... 👶🏻 #wakeup #greatday #LuSpirit A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jan 21, 2016 at 10:52am PST 18 / 46 Ayer mi hijo me saco a dar una vuelta, mientras hacía un llamado con su teléfono... Y bueno los chicos del 2016 son así... #mamasboy #photo #ilovehim A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jan 21, 2016 at 6:31am PST 19 / 46 I found NEMO !!! #Argentina #catchoftheday #home A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 10, 2015 at 9:22am PDT 20 / 46 Acá los reyes magos ya vinieron!!! Por ahí!??? Alguna novedad!? #family A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jan 6, 2016 at 10:14am PST 21 / 46 Y así es como dormimos todos apretaditos en el bus!! #love #lifeontour #hola2016 A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Dec 30, 2015 at 12:11pm PST 22 / 46 Así nos levantamos nosotros!!! #muyfelices #amorymasamor #arribavancouver #8am A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Dec 14, 2015 at 7:56am PST 23 / 46 Nosotros ya empezamos!! Ustedes!? #primos #memuerodeamor #navidad2015 #sevienepapanoel A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Dec 8, 2015 at 6:57am PST 24 / 46 Acá se trabaja en equipo!!! #porquevoslovales #babyloreal #dreamteam A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Sep 24, 2015 at 10:37am PDT 25 / 46 I love you @michaelbuble have a beautiful happy birthday with us in the plane making you crazy!! Hahah #pregnantlu #crazybaby #loveourfamily A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Sep 9, 2015 at 1:53pm PDT 26 / 46 The boys are chilling and feeding the ducks today. #daffy #donald #howard #AFLAC #leavenoduckbehind #quack A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Apr 8, 2015 at 1:55pm PDT 27 / 46 Un día como hoy llegaste para ponerle todo el sentido a nuestras vidas!!!! #teamohijo #throwbackthursday #TBT #2añitos A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Aug 27, 2015 at 10:10am PDT 28 / 46 Si pudieran ver su carita de felicidad cuando ve la tortuga entenderían porque este hombre me tiene tan enamorada. #underthesea A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Aug 26, 2015 at 10:25am PDT 29 / 46 Esta es la parte que mas me gusta de levantarme temprano! #darletodoslosgustos #desayunox3 A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Aug 5, 2015 at 5:18am PDT 30 / 46 "We've begun to raise daughters more like sons... but few have the courage to raise our sons more like our daughters." ― Gloria Steinem #Internationalwomensday #genderequality #heforshe #humanright A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Mar 8, 2015 at 11:48am PDT 31 / 46 You.... You are the best dad ever @michaelbuble !!! We love you!! #happyfathersday A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jun 21, 2015 at 5:32pm PDT 32 / 46 On the plane and off to Shanghai ! Why do I feel like this might be a long flight ? #mrmom #jettlagged #helplu #MBworldtour A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Jan 10, 2015 at 12:33pm PST 33 / 46 Desde acá igual muy cerca para ver el #BocaRiver #SuperClasico ya estamos listos!! Que empiece!!! A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on May 14, 2015 at 4:50pm PDT 34 / 46 Este es mi único héroe. #love #family #picoftheday #lookwhatwemade A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Feb 6, 2015 at 1:55am PST 35 / 46 Una rica siesta con el amor de mi vida y miss piggy.... #LunesconLu #infinitoamor A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Dec 29, 2014 at 4:12pm PST 36 / 46 Noah wanted so badly to play in the water, I just didn't have the heart to say No.... wrapped around his little finger! #Oklahoma #OKC #MBWorldTour A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Aug 1, 2014 at 11:59am PDT 37 / 46 Después del triunfo de ARGENTINA....a festejar en la calle el cumple de CANADA! #canadaday A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jul 1, 2014 at 12:49pm PDT 38 / 46 Happy Canada Day, Eh! #mbworldtour #Ottawa @lulopilatophotos #Noah A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Jul 1, 2014 at 1:12pm PDT 39 / 46 But really...to the best best daddy ever. We love u! @michaelbuble A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jun 15, 2014 at 11:43am PDT 40 / 46 Bueno días!! Y así es como yo empiezo mi día!! Desde la cama...gracias a todos por los llamados y regalos! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on May 18, 2014 at 7:38am PDT 41 / 46 Así fue mi día de la madre canadiense.... Que me espera para el día de la madre Argentino... A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on May 11, 2014 at 10:59pm PDT 42 / 46 Mientras Noah descansa en brazos de la abuela... A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Feb 12, 2014 at 6:06pm PST 43 / 46 My two men having a nap before the show!! My two men having a nap before the show!! Mis dos hombres en plena siesta antes del show! #lovemyfamily A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Feb 2, 2014 at 10:27am PST 44 / 46 A photo posted by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on May 12, 2016 at 4:23pm PDT 45 / 46 A photo posted by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on May 18, 2016 at 7:27am PDT 46 / 46