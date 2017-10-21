 Skip Nav
Every Single, Magical Time We've Heard Luke Evans Sing
Luke Evans is pretty much a real-life Gaston, except he's nice and doesn't eat raw eggs or have antlers throughout every part of his house — or so we think. He can pretty much do it all, though, which is exactly what LeFou sings about in Beauty and the Beast when talking about his BFF.

Even though Luke has made a major name for himself as an actor, appearing in the Hobbit trilogy, the Fast & Furious franchise (in three films thus far as Owen), and The Girl on the Train, the Welsh actor is actually a song and dance man . . . mostly song. If you've seen Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast film, then you know Luke can sing, but we bet you didn't know that singing is actually what got him into show business in the first place.

Back in 2016, Luke appeared on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show, Harry, and told the audience all about his musical background. He revealed that when he was 16 years old, he left school and began taking singing lessons. This eventually led to him auditioning for the London Studio Centre and winning a scholarship, which gave him a chance to become a professional singer.

"I've sung all my life. It's all I ever wanted to do was sing," Luke told the talk-show host at the time. When he won the scholarship in London, it changed everything. "At that point I was doing it for myself," he explained about life before his musical education. "Then I started singing and I did musical theater in the West End for nine years." Long story short, Luke was made for playing Gaston based on his theater background, which included performing in shows like Rent in London for years.

The best part about Luke's love of singing is that even when he's not in a musical movie, he is belting out tunes wherever he goes — sometimes on talk shows, sometimes at movie premieres. We've rounded up Luke's best music moments — not including his onscreen musical brilliance as Gaston — for you to sing along to and gush over. You're welcome!

In October, Luke Evans took his singing to another level while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden. After James began talking about being the "sexiest male vocalist alive," Luke took the stage alongside James and Usher to have a riff-off, and it was so good.

While all three of the stars were amazing when they took the mic, Luke stole the show when he performed Foreigner's "I Want to Know What Love Is." PS: Luke definitely brought sexy back with his voice and his hot black-on-black outfit.

While promoting The Girl on the Train with his co-star Emily Blunt, Luke revealed that his go-to karaoke song is "When We Were Young" by Adele. Of course, host Jonathan Ross pleaded with the 38-year-old singer to show off a little bit of his talent, and thankfully he did. Emily even admitted to falling in love with him when he sang, and we totally get it, girl.

When the cast of Beauty and the Beast went to Shanghai to promote their film, the actor broke into song in the middle of the press event. He sang "The Circle of Life" from The Lion King, and now we want to see Luke in every Disney live-action remake ever.

When talking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2017, Evans shared a story about learning a new Adele song, which he performed for his mother. Host DeGeneres then asked him to "sing in the shower" for her audience . . . and he did. Well, technically he was singing with his head in a cutout of a guy in the shower next to an Adele picture, and it's too good.

During a Hobbit Con event, the star took a break from answering questions about the movie and sang for the audience. Seriously, he's just too good.

What's better than Luke singing? Luke singing alongside Josh Gad, his Beauty and the Beast costar. In this video, the two actors chose to sing "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, and it's hilarious and awesome at the same time.

It doesn't matter where in the world the actor and musical theater star goes, he is ready and willing to sing for his fans. At the Shanghai Comic Con convention a few years ago, he decided to again channel Adele and sing "Someone Like You."

Luke sang not once, but twice (during two different panels), and each time was pure magic. For this video, the Furious 7 star chose to sing "Hallelujah," and wow, just wow.

During a separate 2016 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Luke had a little more competition when it came to singing. All of the guests on the couch, which included Hugh Jackman and Taron Egerton in addition to Luke, grabbed a pint of beer and had a sing-off. They sang "Gaston," and if we're being honest Hugh almost stole the show, but once again Luke pulled it out.

When Luke took the stage at the Fast & Furious 6 premiere in the Philippines, he sang a traditional Philippine song called "Kailangan Kita."

At one of the many Beauty and the Beast press conferences in 2017, Luke and Josh teamed up and performed their iconic song "Gaston" from the film, and even live the two have great voices and funny facials to match their characters.

Okay, so the Hobbit trilogy doesn't have its own Christmas song, but after watching this video, you might wish it did. In 2013, the cast of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug sang "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and even though most of the stars didn't give their full effort (they're actors, not singers!), Luke did, and Merry Christmas to you!

Back in 2013, Luke took it back to his roots and sang Tom Jones's "Delilah" while at the Lyric Theater in Belfast. Of course he called his mom before he began, so she could listen along. If that isn't the cutest thing, we don't know what is.

If you sing in a Disney movie, do you sing at the premiere for said movie? In Luke's case, the answer is yes, and we are so grateful. While attending the world premiere for the magical movie, Luke again teamed up with Josh for a rendition of "Be Our Guest."

When it comes to singing, there is no song too big or too small for the Wales native. Not so surprisingly, Luke can sing "Happy Birthday" perfectly, and what better way to end our gallery than with him singing to his pal Josh Gad for his birthday in London?!

