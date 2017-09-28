Luke and Sophie's Pre-Kiss Conversation Is So Relatable It Hurts

As much as The Bachelorette is centred around something as universal as love, we all acknowledge that it is at it's core, a show that's subject to production, and some elements, like those grandiose dates, aren't typical of real life. So when a moment unfolds on screen that makes you stop, laugh and think back on your own dating adventures, it speaks to the fact that there can be something real at stake.

Wednesday night's episode saw Sophie take Luke on a one-on-one date and award him with a rose for being so good-looking. Sitting by the candlelight, complete with wine and cheese, it was the perfect setting for a first kiss, but being a self-proclaimed bogan who's horrible at flirting, Sophie started to feel really awkward. And to be honest, we don't blame her. It's that moment of uncertainty right after you share a *moment* with a person of interest, where you really want to take things to the next level but are crippled with nerves.

Does he want to kiss me or not? Do I make a move? Will he make a move? Or is it all just too soon? Thankfully, Luke read the situation well and politely, asked to kiss her not once, but twice. Watch the relatable moment above.