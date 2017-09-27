Luke Tells Us Why He Ended Up Wearing Other People's Clothes on Survivor

A moment of silence for Luke Toki — the fun-loving, mischievous king of the jungle that everyone came to love this season on Survivor. After plans to evict Locky failed to materialise after he won yet another immunity challenge, it was Luke who sadly, got the boot. He may have been mistook for a larrikin at the start, but as time wore on, it was clear his grasp on the game was up there, with a sense of humour that was second to none.

It's not all just for show either. On the phone, you'd be glad to know the father of two is exactly as he comes across on TV — and couldn't resist sneaking in a few more jokes for good measure. It's hard to imagine the game without his hilarious narrations and moves, but on the bright side, we still get to see him on the jury. Here's what he had to say on his infamous spy shack, relationship with Jericho and getting his hands on contestants' clothes.



POPSUGAR Australia: Luke! We are devastated! Did you see it coming?

Luke: At the last minute I did, only because of a couple of things Jericho said. He should've told me that they wanted me out and I reckon I could've maybe turned it around. But it is what it is, it happens. It would've been good to make it to the end, but I still played a great game I think, I still enjoyed myself out there, and that's the most important thing.

PS: You played the best game. A lot of people just saw you as an easy going larrikin, was that your strategy going in?

Luke: A lot of people didn't realise I was even strategising! So, that was the funny part, because obviously I had fun and talked smack all the time . . . I didn't really have too much of a strategy except to cause chaos at the start. I thought I could get away with a little bit more because I was working heaps around camp and no one would want to get rid of the big men. Obviously I was just running a racket at the start, and it's crazy, because I actually tried to play a bit more seriously come the end.

PS: And then everyone started to realise! Do you think you got too complacent at all?

Luke: I had different ways, so if I could change my game, I actually tried to take a backseat [a bit more]. Say for example, with Tara, I was hoping Locky wouldn't win [immunity] and I would let her make that move, which would then put me back a bit. I didn't want to be in the driver's seat all the time telling everyone how to vote. I'd let my other partnerships choose their direction of voting, but maybe it wasn't a good idea at the end.

PS: What do you think was your downfall?

Luke: Locky winning that immunity challenge! [Laughs] Twice, he won twice! If he didn't win the first one with Sarah, I would've gone out on a limb and tried to save her, but when it gets closer to the end, you're just in a as-long-as-it's-not-me kind of feeling, you know?

PS: Have you been aware of how much audiences have come to love you?

Luke: It is craaazy! Crazy! I've been getting some mad love. I've been getting stopped left, right and centre by every sort of person — old, young . . . everyone! I cannot thank everyone enough for how much love I've been getting. Thanks everyone!

PS: People have been wanting to boycott the show now you're gone.

Luke: Yeah, boycott it! [Laughs] Nah, it still continues, you've still got my boy Jerry in there, so hopefully he can fight off the wave. I don't know how it's going to go, really. Locky is obviously a challenge beast and so is Ziggy, so it's still anyone's game.

PS: What made you and Jericho bond so well?

Luke: He was the first person to come up to me and talk strategy and just let me know about a couple of things, because I was trying not to talk so much strategy during the first few days. But I don't know, we just liked mischief — him pouring water on the fire, taking the cookies — it was just like having someone there that was good for me. I could whisper anything to him and he would come my way!

PS: Yeah, you guys had a good little bromance!

Luke: It was a bromance! Even last night, he didn't vote for me!

PS: Has the editing been true to who you are?

Luke: Yeah, pretty much. I was wondering how they were going to portray me, but right from that first ad where they were like, "And then, there's Luke", I was like, they're going to put all my sh*t in there! It was all good.

PS: Did you end up stealing other contestants' clothes when they left?

Luke: Yeah, I lost a lot of my clothes!

PS: How?

Luke: Well, I lost my hat and shirt on the first day. Then I lost my socks to Mark when he got voted out, I lost my jumper because it got swept out to the ocean, lost another shirt, and then my other shorts had a big hole in them, so whoever left something behind, I would just steal it. Then it became a funny thing where everyone would leave their stuff behind. And I swear, I was seriously considering coming in with a bikini because I knew it'd absolutely be funny as.

PS: You should've done that!

Luke: [Laughs] Sarah didn't leave it behind! If Ziggy had gotten voted out, you never know! They shouldn't have voted me out, you would've had me in a bikini at Tribal.

PS: How often did you actually go to your spy shack?

Luke: Twice. Once, I didn't manage to get the camera crew to realise I was going there, so I just laid there like a creep with no one even watching me, so that was a bit awkward. But it was good, because not much strategy was being talked about. But the second time with Tessa . . . It was tough getting that to work, but I managed to pull it out of the bag and obviously caught her talking about getting Jerry voted out etc.

PS: I've heard it's a move from the US Survivor?

Luke: Yeah, there's a guy called Tony from America and I knew he'd done it. The thing is, doing it is one thing, but actually pulling it off is another — that's the hardest part. I'd been watching him and I didn't put much on, but I knew if the chance happened and I could pull it off, it'd be great!

PS: I know conditions are tough out there and I feel like I could see the lack of food the most on you. How much weight did you lose?

Luke: I think [I lost] 14 kilos! I put on an extra kilo at the auction, but I lost a lot of weight. A lot of muscle, I was skin and bones by the time I got out.

PS: It must've been good to get home, eat and see your boys!

Luke: Yeah, being back home with the family was good. I've put all my weight back home, so I'm looking like how I was at day one! Getting home after the experience was definitely a joy. There were obviously a couple of moments out there where I got a bit teary, but they are obviously very proud, and I can't wait for the boys to watch it when they're a bit older.