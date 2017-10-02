02/10/17 02/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Luna Stephens Best Pictures 2017 10 Special Milestones Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Hit in 2017 2 October, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:27am PDT Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna, is growing up so fast! In 2017 alone, the adorable 1-year-old went on her first tour, travelled to a handful of different countries, and even said the word "cat" for the first time ever. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Little Luna has had so many firsts this year that even Chrissy pointed it out on Instagram back in March, writing, "Ah!!! So many firsts," alongside a snap of Luna in Morocco. Keep reading for a look at all the exciting milestones Luna has hit this year. 41152919 1 January: She Visited St. Barts A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:32am PST 1 / 10 2 March: She Traveled to Morocco A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:27am PDT 2 / 10 3 March: She Said the Word "Cat" Ah!!! So many firsts A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:38am PDT 3 / 10 4 March: She Wore Her First Bow First bow! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:30am PDT 4 / 10 5 April: She Celebrated Her First Easter A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT 5 / 10 6 April: She Rang in Her First Birthday A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT 6 / 10 7 May: She Went on Her First Tour When She Joined Her Dad on His Darkness and Light Tour Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium💦🐋🐳🐬🐟💦 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 12, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT 7 / 10 8 June: She Threw the First Pitch For the Seattle Mariners What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Stephen Brashear 8 / 10 9 July: She Vacationed in Bali A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:09am PDT 9 / 10 10 September: She Got Her First Talking Elmo So many silent Elmo's. Finally, one that speaks! She is in love. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:50am PDT 10 / 10 Join the conversation Best Of 2017Luna StephensCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesChrissy TeigenJohn Legend