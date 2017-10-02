 Skip Nav
The Royals
Luna Stephens Best Pictures 2017

10 Special Milestones Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Hit in 2017

View In Slideshow

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, Luna, is growing up so fast! In 2017 alone, the adorable 1-year-old went on her first tour, travelled to a handful of different countries, and even said the word "cat" for the first time ever. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Little Luna has had so many firsts this year that even Chrissy pointed it out on Instagram back in March, writing, "Ah!!! So many firsts," alongside a snap of Luna in Morocco. Keep reading for a look at all the exciting milestones Luna has hit this year.

41152919

1 January: She Visited St. Barts

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

1 / 10
2 March: She Traveled to Morocco

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

2 / 10
3 March: She Said the Word "Cat"

Ah!!! So many firsts

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

3 / 10
4 March: She Wore Her First Bow

First bow!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

4 / 10
5 April: She Celebrated Her First Easter

A post shared by Vilailuck ไชยอุดม Teigen (@pepperthai2) on

5 / 10
6 April: She Rang in Her First Birthday

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

6 / 10
7 May: She Went on Her First Tour When She Joined Her Dad on His Darkness and Light Tour

Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium💦🐋🐳🐬🐟💦

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

7 / 10
8 June: She Threw the First Pitch For the Seattle Mariners
June: She Threw the First Pitch For the Seattle Mariners
Image Source: Getty / Stephen Brashear
8 / 10
9 July: She Vacationed in Bali

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

9 / 10
10 September: She Got Her First Talking Elmo

So many silent Elmo's. Finally, one that speaks! She is in love.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

10 / 10
Best Of 2017Luna StephensCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesChrissy TeigenJohn Legend
