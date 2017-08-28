Here Are the Winners of MTV's VMAs

This year's MTV VMAs are happening now, and in addition to all the outrageous moments and outfits, there are actually awards being handed out today. The long list of nominees are on tap to get their Moon-people, since, like the MTV Movie and TV awards, the genders have been eliminated from the awards. See who's gotten a VMA so far this year and keep checking back as we update.

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour Llif3"

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

BEST NEW ARTIST

BEST COLLABORATION

BEST POP

BEST HIP HOP

BEST DANCE

BEST ROCK

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST DIRECTION

BEST ART DIRECTION

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BEST EDITING