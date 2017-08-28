MTV VMA Winners
Here Are the Winners of MTV's VMAs
This year's MTV VMAs are happening now, and in addition to all the outrageous moments and outfits, there are actually awards being handed out today. The long list of nominees are on tap to get their Moon-people, since, like the MTV Movie and TV awards, the genders have been eliminated from the awards. See who's gotten a VMA so far this year and keep checking back as we update.
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour Llif3"
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
BEST NEW ARTIST
BEST COLLABORATION
BEST POP
BEST HIP HOP
BEST DANCE
BEST ROCK
BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
BEST DIRECTION
BEST ART DIRECTION
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BEST EDITING
Image Source: MTV