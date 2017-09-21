Mack Is Already Enamoured With Sophie: "When I'm Around Her, I'm Like a Little Boy"

Wednesday saw Sophie Monk's season of The Bachelorette hit our screens and was the country's first introduction to her 18 suitors. One of them is 35-year-old Mack, who was the one who very bravely serenaded Sophie when he stepped out of the limo. While we didn't get to know him quite as well as some of the others, he tells us he's pretty tranfixed with Sophie right now, so we can only assume the best is yet to come. Read on for a little more about what he had to say about the show's launch!

POPSUGAR Australia: Are you excited about the season?

Mack: I'm extremely excited, I can't wait. A lot of nervous energy running through my system, but I'm excited!

PS: Did you know it was Sophie Monk when you applied for the show?

Mack: I did know, yes. I've had a crush on her for the best part of 10 years, so to get the opportunity to meet her, I was so excited about the prospect! It's quite funny.

PS: What happened when you first met her? Did you feel a spark?

Mack: I think my nervous energy . . . I thought I would kill it, like, this is great, I cannot wait to meet Sophie. And I remember getting out of the limo, walking up to the carpet, turning around and seeing her there, and then I just froze. I completely froze and really just couldn't portray what I wanted to get out. I don't know if I actually saw a spark there, I'd like to think so, but I don't think I did.

PS: That's OK! It's not always expected, it was a weird situation.

Mack: Yeah, especially with the other gents she was meeting, she would've been overwhelmed with the response she was getting.

PS: What were your first impressions of her?

Mack: Stunning! She was absolutely beautiful, dressed to the nines, those beautiful blue eyes looking at me. Just her stature . . . I'm overwhelmed by her beauty. [Laughs]

PS: It's good that there's a mix of people who know her and those who don't.

Mack: Yeah, I've known a bit about her. I haven't been keeping track of what she's done over the past five or six years, but I'm still a fan of hers regardless.

PS: What's she really like as a person?

Mack: I didn't get much one-on-one time with her on the first night, but she seems very caring. She's got a great caring nature, her attention to detail seems fantastic and someone I want to get to know more of.

PS: What were the other guys like?

Mack: The other guys are some real characters and some real personalities, but I quickly made friends with the majority of them. They seemed like a great bunch of blokes and hopefully I get to spend a bit more time with these guys.

PS: Does it feel weird dating a celebrity?

Mack: Of course! I've never thought I'd date a celebrity in my life. Given this opportunity, it does seem very surreal and strange, but I'm really looking forward to it.

PS: Do you have any concerns going into it or nervous about anything in particular?

Mack: I'm nervous about the fact that I could come across as a goofball. The nervous energy is completely unsettling me, I'd like to think of myself as completely calm and collected, but last night, I was far from it. Her beauty overwhelmed me, I find her to be stunning, and just her presence – when I'm around her, I'm like a little boy.

PS: You sound pretty enamoured!

Mack: [Laughs] Very much so!