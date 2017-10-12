Mack on the Movie Moment That Made Him Fall For Sophie Monk

Good guy Mackane Reid was eliminated from The Bachelorette last night, after spending a solid few weeks trying to woo his long-time crush, Sophie Monk.

Though he bowed out gracefully, the hit would've been hard to take — especially considering he'd only just gotten some dedicated alone time with Soph. We jumped on the phone with Mack, who lives in WA, to find out how he feels about the whole Bachelorette experience now. Read on!

POPSUGAR Australia: Did you get nervous before every episode went to air?



Mack: Last night's was definitely the worst one. As far as nervous go, yeah, this was the worst one for me. I must admit, I didn't think ... I never really had anxiety or nervous energy [before the show] but with this whole process, it's quite daunting. I'd only really started to come out of my shell after three or four weeks. But yeah, there was a little bit of nervous energy and tension with last night's episode.

PS: How did your chat with Sophie go in real life? Did you get an inkling that maybe it wasn't going to work out, or did you think it was going well?



Mack: No, I knew pretty much throughout that conversation that the compatibility wasn't there. I went into this experience wanting to see if there's a spark between us, that compatibility. And to be honest, I didn't see that from the very start. I think my nerves played a massive part in that, I felt as if I couldn't be myself. So what I was really searching for was that compatibility. What's not really shown within the whole process was how much I was gunning for a single date and one-on-one time with Sophie. I finally got that, and it sort of clarified it for me. It was an emotionally intense night. It just didn't sit right with me, so it wasn't a great lead up to our conversation and all the time through, there was no light in me — it was just so really deep and emotional. You've got to understand, it was only 45 minutes. I mean it's like, I've been on a few dates in my time, and a 45-minute date . . . there's no time for light and fluffy! There's no time for the banter and the sarcasm that I usually have in me. It was more like, "Let's get down to business, this is what I can offer you," and I really tried to search that compatibility. I felt as if I bled my heart, I put my heart on a platter for her, and I really didn't feel as if that was reciprocated. I didn't feel she was being vulnerable with me, and I pretty much could tell straight up. It's a shame.

PS: Did that come as a surprise to you?



Mack: It didn't come as a surprise to me. Before that one-on-one, I really didn't see that there was much of a spark anyway because, within the brotherhood, I could really see that Sophie was genuinely interested in a few of my peers and not myself so it was coming to this. I must admit, I was quite surprised that I lasted that long into the whole process.

PS: I'm not surprised. I think you seemed like a really genuine, lovely person.



Mack: Thank you so much. I really, really appreciate that.

PS: That's OK. You seemed to have a lot of respect for Sophie, which was cool to see.



Mack: Thank you, it's how I've been raised — to respect women! I like to think of myself as chivalrous and loyal, and respectful to women. I don't think that happens enough these days unfortunately, but I like to think of myself as a gentleman. Without sounding too vain [laughs].

PS: When the intruders came in, how much of a threat were they to you? Did Stu immediately stand out?



Mack: Yeah, unfortunately he did. He's got a lot going for him. I was the eldest up until that point, and Stu seemed very confident, as soon as he got out of that chopper. He's very suave, they'd already had the connection before and he's dapper . . . he just had it all! I was like, "Far out, I haven't even had a single date yet." He's an older gentleman that can really hold himself well — I was like, "Oh well, I've definitely got my hands tied here."

PS: When they announced that he had the single date last night, how did you feel?



Mack: Pretty upset. Pretty disappointed, I'm going to be very honest. I can completely understand why, though. It's not like I was angry. I never got angry in the whole process, but I completely understand where Sophie was coming from. [Stu's] an absolute catch, and I think everyone would agree with that. I'm just a humble window cleaner from Fremantle [laughs]. When you compare us two, there's a lot going for him. I was worried that I wasn't going to get a single date, and that's what played out, isn't it!

PS: You went in with a bit of a crush on Sophie. How long have you had that crush for, and what kicked it off?



Mack: What started that crush was watching her Hollywood movie. I think it was that Date Movie, in 2006, and I remember her getting out of the pool in a bikini, and I was absolutely bloody gobsmacked. I developed the crush pretty quickly — I think most guys did actually, which is not surprising — and I don't really have my finger on the pulse within the media world, especially in entertainment. I'm not a big one for TV and so I really hadn't heard a lot about her career for the last six or seven years, and then I found out that she was the Bachelorette, and I was like, "Well, I've got to jump on board." I was definitely smitten by her, and I'd been going through that process — which hasn't been well documented — where I wanted to find compatibility, and it was pretty clear to me from the outset that there wasn't any. I really did try and search for it, probably too much, and the feelings weren't reciprocated unfortunately. I'm OK with that. We were not meant to be and like I've already stated, Stu has got a lot going for him, and within that brotherhood there are a lot of gentlemen and I could see Sophie was genuinely interested in quite a few of them. I didn't feel that was me, so I feel happy as Larry and I couldn't ask for more.

PS: Any regrets? Would you do it again?



Mack: Any regrets? There probably were a few small regrets. I let the nerves overtake me sometimes, and I just wish I could have been just a little bit more myself and a little bit more open. I haven't watched a lot of television, especially in the last five or six years and I've never really known what The Bachelorette or Bachelor concept was all about. I saw a lot of the boys, at the cocktail parties, really go out on a limb. A few times I did but it wasn't actually aired. I think I'd gone maybe four or five weeks through the process and I thought, "You know what? I'm going to go talk to Sophie instead of her coming to grab me, I'm going to have to finally go out in a limb and get her time." I really wish I was little more forward with my intentions instead of being a bit of a pushover. I was very quiet, and people that know me in Western Australia have struggled to believe that. I was always the quiet guy in the house, for the first two weeks especially, and in the outside world, I'm far from it, as I'm sure you're probably realising right now. I've tried to explain to people you've got to a handful of personalities and qualities; personalities wanting to steal camera time almost, you know? They wanted as much of the camera time as the rest of us and, I guess, 10 years ago I probably would have tried to seek the attention of the camera, but now I'm a little older and a little more mature, and I don't really need that anymore. I don't really need to blow my own trumpet. I can just let my actions and words do the talking.

PS: What are your final thoughts on Sophie Monk. Now that you've met your crush, how do you feel about her?



Mack: Look, the crush is no longer there [laughs]. I'm very blessed, I have a friend in Sophie Monk. Not many people could say that they are friends with Sophie, and we struck up a really good friendship. I really think that was the reason she kept me there, to allow me to go through the process, because I think she saw in me a friend. She probably didn't see me as a genuine love interest, but because I really care for her, I wanted to make sure that she was happy, I think that's why she kept giving me roses. I was surprised as most people out there. I was like, "Holy shit, she's giving me another rose, I can't believe it! But I'll go with it, fantastic. I'll bide my time and wait for my one-on-one time with Sophie." It finally came but it was like an anti-climax, I guess.