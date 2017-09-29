Macklemore Reveals His Wife Is Pregnant in a Hilarious, Unexpected Way

Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, are expanding their family! On Thursday, the "Good Old Days" rapper revealed on Instagram that Tricia is pregnant with their second child in a surprising way. "Seattle . . . Second time's the charm. 😉 (and yes, both announcements are true)," Macklemore captioned a video showing a gender reveal party and announcing a new concert.

Seattle... Second time's the charm. 😉 (and yes, both announcements are true) A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Macklemore and Tricia secretly tied the knot back in June 2015 after "the Supreme Court ruled same-sex couples could too." The couple is already parents to a beautiful 2-year-old baby girl named Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty. Congrats to the happy couple!