Maisie Williams and Boyfriend at the Q Awards 2017

Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Have a Sword-Less Night Out in London

Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Have a Sword-Less Night Out in London
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams was in fine form on Wednesday night when she hit the red carpet at the Q Awards at the Roundhouse in London. As well as posing up a storm in her striped Kenzo two-piece, she also cuddled up to her date, boyfriend Ollie Jackson, on the steps of the venue. Ollie's only recently begun accompanying Maisie to events (he was also her date to the GOT season seven premiere in July), but the pair has been sharing cute photos on Instagram for much longer. They met in school, and although Ollie's not famous, he's definitely got the hang of posing perfectly with his number one girl. Here's hoping this isn't the last we've seen of this adorable pair!

Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Have a Sword-Less Night Out in London
Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Have a Sword-Less Night Out in London
Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Have a Sword-Less Night Out in London
Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Have a Sword-Less Night Out in London
Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Have a Sword-Less Night Out in London
Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Have a Sword-Less Night Out in London
Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Have a Sword-Less Night Out in London
Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Have a Sword-Less Night Out in London
British CelebritiesMaisie WilliamsAward ShowsRed CarpetCelebrity Couples
