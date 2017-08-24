Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Carpool Karaoke Video
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Can't Keep It Together While Imitating GOT Characters
After John Legend and Alicia Keys made us cry from laughter with their Carpool Karaoke: The Series episode, the show upped the ante even further with a special reunion between the Stark sisters. Our favorite Game of Thrones besties, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, hit the road together, and it was non-stop fun. In addition to dramatically belting out the lyrics to Miley Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball" and having a little fun with unsuspecting fans, they played a game of reading normal sentences in the voices of other GOT characters. Seriously, they can barely keep it together as they read the lyrics to "Hakuna Matata" from The Lion King as Ned Stark. Catch all the fun above and below.