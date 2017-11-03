Actually, Maisie Williams Is Pretty Excited About Game of Thrones Ending

Fans all over the world are simultaneously pining for and dreading the final season of Game of Thrones. While we are, on the whole, dying to see how the series wraps up, there's no telling what kind of sorrow we might feel once it's all over. Even in spite of the fact fans will likely be heartbroken, there's one person who's actually pretty stoked to leave Westeros and never look back: Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark, aka the deadliest killer in Westeros.

"I can show the world what sort of actress I want to be and shape my career a little bit."

In a new interview with BBC Newsbeat, Williams explained why she's ready for the show to be over. "I'm really excited for Game of Thrones to finish and there's going to be time for me to do whatever I want," she explained. "It will be nice to pick roles that I want to do . . . I can show the world what sort of actress I want to be and shape my career a little bit." As for what kinds of roles she's hoping to tackle, it sounds like the actress is keen on staying close to home. "I'd love to do a British independent film, I'd love to make it and I'd love to be in it. There are a couple of directors that I'd love to work with — Dexter Fletcher being one . . . I'd like to just do some work here, for Britain."

As Williams mentioned, acting isn't the only part of the industry she's curious about. And though she's been a TV actress for quite a long time, she's really excited to get back to film. "I've just started a production company, so I'm now realising how hard the industry can be," she said. "Coming back here and listening to all the films nominated and getting back into watching independent films just makes me realise how much I miss it. It's the only place I've ever really wanted to be to be honest."

Luckily for all of us, there's still one more chapter left. The final Game of Thrones season will premiere sometime in 2019.