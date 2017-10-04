 Skip Nav
Outlander
You're Going to Dissolve When You See Sam Heughan With Short Hair
The Royals
Royal Lovebirds! Prince Harry Plants a Sweet Kiss on Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games
The Royals
Prince Harry and Barack Obama Are Just 2 Bros in Button-Up Shirts, Watching Basketball Together
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees

Major Difference Between Sansa and Cersei on Game of Thrones

This Line From Game of Thrones Proves That Cersei and Sansa Are Very Different

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

Between the bloody character deaths, new romantic pairings, and major threats to the future of Westeros that occur in Game of Thrones season seven, many fans found time to speculate about the future of the eldest Stark daughter, Sansa. For many fans, Sansa hasn't always been the show's most likable character . . . but when she admits to Jon that she "learned a lot from" objectively terrifying queen Cersei Lannister, viewers began suspecting the worst.

Combine this conversation with the way Sansa's hair has grown increasingly similar to Cersei's intricate hairstyles from early seasons, and some fans are ready to write Sansa off as an evil queen in training. But attentive Reddit user Spiral66 caught one small — but extremely telling — distinction between Sansa and Cersei that proves the two women are different in a very significant way.

[MAIN SPOILERS] An important distinction between Sansa and Cersei from gameofthrones

In season four, Sansa tells then-husband Tyrion that she can't sleep because she's plagued by visions of her family dying in the Red Wedding. "I lie awake all night, staring at the canopy, thinking about how they died," she describes to Tyrion with a look of such pain and resignation that her eyes seem empty. Sansa is haunted by the loss of her mum, brother, sister-in-law, and unborn niece or nephew and blames herself nearly as much as she blames Tyrion's family for their slaughter.

Related
Why Tyrion Lannister Is the Only Man Sansa Should End Up With on Game of Thrones

In season seven, the Redditor notes, Cersei uses an eerily similar quote to describe her own lack of sleep at night . . . but with one key difference. "I lie awake and I stare at the canopy and imagine ways of killing my enemies," the queen says.

While Sansa and Cersei's quotes are nearly identical, it shows the difference in their thinking. Sansa, who has lost most of her loved ones, focuses on the loss itself and grieves for her family. Cersei, who has lost the majority of her family too, dwells on the violent ways that she can exact revenge on the people she deems responsible for her suffering.

Commenters on the Reddit thread applauded this attention to detail, even speculating that it sets up an eventual confrontation between Sansa and her former captor.

Comment from discussion [MAIN SPOILERS] An important distinction between Sansa and Cersei.

With the cast of remaining major players in the game of thrones dwindling as the show nears its end, the likelihood of a showdown between Cersei and Sansa grows increasingly higher. Considering that Cersei's only surviving family have gone north to fight in the "Great War," that part of the Wall has crumbled, and that Sansa is the only diplomatically apt Stark in Winterfell, there will be plenty of ways that showrunners could bring Cersei and Sansa together for a final confrontation in season eight.

Related
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns

We can't help but wonder — if the two were to meet again, whose attitude would prove most effective? Cersei, who spends all night dreaming of cruel ways to seek vengeance, or Sansa, who simply aspires to do the best for her house and avoid more grief?

There's only one other person who we know lies awake thinking about slaughtering her list of enemies: Arya Stark. Perhaps Sansa will be able to retain her own values while also channelling Cersei's dedication to revenge by teaming up with her sister against the queen. We already know how effective Stark teamwork is against their enemies; all we need now is for the Stark girls to reunite with mama Lannister to see how it unfolds. Who else is ready for season eight?

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
TheoriesTVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds