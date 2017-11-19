How Chris Pratt and More of Hollywood's Hottest Guys Measure Up

If you've ever wondered how a handsome star like Chris Pratt measures up, rest assured that you are not alone. After all, there's a reason why height is one of the first stats to pop up when you google a star. Sure, we don't know if the reported figures are the real deal (unless, of course, someone like Chris were willing to prove it), but the info still might give you a new take on that old question: does size really matter? Read on to find out how tall your favourite guys really are, and then discover the real names stars were born with.