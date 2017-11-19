 Skip Nav
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
Jonathan Groff
Just 15 Mind-Bogglingly Sexy Pictures of Jonathan Groff
Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Are Married!

Male Celebrity Heights

How Chris Pratt and More of Hollywood's Hottest Guys Measure Up

View In Slideshow
How Chris Pratt and More of Hollywood's Hottest Guys Measure Up
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega

If you've ever wondered how a handsome star like Chris Pratt measures up, rest assured that you are not alone. After all, there's a reason why height is one of the first stats to pop up when you google a star. Sure, we don't know if the reported figures are the real deal (unless, of course, someone like Chris were willing to prove it), but the info still might give you a new take on that old question: does size really matter? Read on to find out how tall your favourite guys really are, and then discover the real names stars were born with.

Charlie Hunnam = 6'1"
Charlie Hunnam = 6'1"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
1 / 46
Liam Hemsworth = 6'3", Chris Hemsworth = 6'3"
Liam Hemsworth = 6'3", Chris Hemsworth = 6'3"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
2 / 46
Robert Pattinson = 6'1"
Robert Pattinson = 6'1"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
3 / 46
Ryan Gosling = 6'0"
Ryan Gosling = 6'0"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
4 / 46
Jensen Ackles = 6'1", Jared Padalecki = 6'4"
Jensen Ackles = 6'1", Jared Padalecki = 6'4"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
5 / 46
Nick Jonas = 5'9"
Nick Jonas = 5'9"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
6 / 46
Justin Timberlake = 6'1"
Justin Timberlake = 6'1"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
7 / 46
Daniel Radcliffe = 5'5"
Daniel Radcliffe = 5'5"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
8 / 46
Josh Hutcherson = 5'7"
Josh Hutcherson = 5'7"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
9 / 46
Prince William = 6'3", Prince Harry = 6'2"
Prince William = 6'3", Prince Harry = 6'2"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
10 / 46
Usher = 5'8"
Usher = 5'8"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
11 / 46
Matthew McConaughey = 6'0", Jared Leto = 5'9"
Matthew McConaughey = 6'0", Jared Leto = 5'9"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
12 / 46
Harry Styles = 5'11"
Harry Styles = 5'11"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
13 / 46
Chris Evans = 6'0"
Chris Evans = 6'0"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
14 / 46
Blake Shelton = 6'5", Adam Levine = 5'11"
Blake Shelton = 6'5", Adam Levine = 5'11"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
15 / 46
Kevin Hart = 5'4"
Kevin Hart = 5'4"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
16 / 46
Channing Tatum = 6'1", Jonah Hill = 5'7"
Channing Tatum = 6'1", Jonah Hill = 5'7"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
17 / 46
Jamie Dornan = 6'0"
Jamie Dornan = 6'0"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
18 / 46
Aziz Ansari = 5'6"
Aziz Ansari = 5'6"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
19 / 46
Matt Damon = 5'10", Ben Affleck = 6'4"
Matt Damon = 5'10", Ben Affleck = 6'4"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
20 / 46
Leonardo DiCaprio = 6'0"
Leonardo DiCaprio = 6'0"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
21 / 46
Drake = 6'0"
Drake = 6'0"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
22 / 46
Bruno Mars = 5'5"
Bruno Mars = 5'5"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
23 / 46
Elijah Wood = 5'6"
Elijah Wood = 5'6"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
24 / 46
Bradley Cooper = 6'1"
Bradley Cooper = 6'1"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
25 / 46
Jimmy Fallon = 6'0"
Jimmy Fallon = 6'0"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
26 / 46
Andrew Garfield = 5'10"
Andrew Garfield = 5'10"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
27 / 46
Jay Z = 6'2", Kanye West = 5'8"
Jay Z = 6'2", Kanye West = 5'8"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
28 / 46
Emile Hirsch = 5'7"
Emile Hirsch = 5'7"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
29 / 46
Ian Somerhalder = 5'9"
Ian Somerhalder = 5'9"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
30 / 46
Johnny Depp = 5'10"
Johnny Depp = 5'10"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
31 / 46
Ryan Seacrest = 5'8"
Ryan Seacrest = 5'8"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
32 / 46
Robert Downey Jr. = 5'9"
Robert Downey Jr. = 5'9"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
33 / 46
Neil Patrick Harris = 6'0"
Neil Patrick Harris = 6'0"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
34 / 46
Benedict Cumberbatch = 6'0", Tom Hiddleston = 6'2"
Benedict Cumberbatch = 6'0", Tom Hiddleston = 6'2"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
35 / 46
Will Smith = 6'2", Tom Cruise = 5'7"
Will Smith = 6'2", Tom Cruise = 5'7"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
36 / 46
Jake Gyllenhaal = 6'0"
Jake Gyllenhaal = 6'0"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
37 / 46
Ryan Reynolds = 6'2"
Ryan Reynolds = 6'2"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
38 / 46
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson = 6'5"
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson = 6'5"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
39 / 46
Jon Stewart = 5'7"
Jon Stewart = 5'7"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
40 / 46
Brad Pitt = 5'11", George Clooney = 5'11"
Brad Pitt = 5'11", George Clooney = 5'11"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
41 / 46
Michael B. Jordan = 5'11", Zac Efron = 5'8", Miles Teller = 6'0"
Michael B. Jordan = 5'11", Zac Efron = 5'8", Miles Teller = 6'0"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
42 / 46
Ashton Kutcher = 6'2"
Ashton Kutcher = 6'2"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
43 / 46
James McAvoy = 5'7", Michael Fassbender = 6'0"
James McAvoy = 5'7", Michael Fassbender = 6'0"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
44 / 46
Mark Wahlberg = 5'8"
Mark Wahlberg = 5'8"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
45 / 46
Chris Pratt = 6'2"
Chris Pratt = 6'2"
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
46 / 46
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsBenedict CumberbatchChris PrattNick JonasBen AffleckMatt DamonCharlie HunnamLiam HemsworthChris HemsworthRobert Pattinson
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Award Season
Chris Pratt Praises Anna Faris After Her Stunning Emmys Appearance: "She Rules"
by Monica Sisavat
George Clooney's Twins on Jimmy Kimmel Live Video
Celebrity Kids
George Clooney's Manny, aka Matt Damon, Brings His Twins Out to Meet Jimmy Kimmel's Audience
by Caitlin Gallagher
Matt Damon at Thor Premiere After Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Celebrity News
Matt Damon Is All Smiles Amid Rumours He Tried to Shut Down Harvey Weinstein Exposé
by Kelsie Gibson
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the 2017 Oscars
Oscars
Ben Affleck "and Guest" Matt Damon Bring the Laughs on Stage at the Oscars
by Brittney Stephens
Nick Jonas Kettlebell Workout
Celebrity Fitness
Nick Jonas Shares Video of Himself Lifting Weights, Causes Fans to Pass Out
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds