How Chris Pratt and More of Hollywood's Hottest Guys Measure Up 19 November, 2017 by Nick Maslow If you've ever wondered how a handsome star like Chris Pratt measures up, rest assured that you are not alone. After all, there's a reason why height is one of the first stats to pop up when you google a star. Sure, we don't know if the reported figures are the real deal (unless, of course, someone like Chris were willing to prove it), but the info still might give you a new take on that old question: does size really matter? Read on to find out how tall your favourite guys really are, and then discover the real names stars were born with. Charlie Hunnam = 6'1" 1 / 46 Liam Hemsworth = 6'3", Chris Hemsworth = 6'3" 2 / 46 Robert Pattinson = 6'1" 3 / 46 Ryan Gosling = 6'0" 4 / 46 Jensen Ackles = 6'1", Jared Padalecki = 6'4" 5 / 46 Nick Jonas = 5'9" 6 / 46 Justin Timberlake = 6'1" 7 / 46 Daniel Radcliffe = 5'5" 8 / 46 Josh Hutcherson = 5'7" 9 / 46 Prince William = 6'3", Prince Harry = 6'2" 10 / 46 Usher = 5'8" 11 / 46 Matthew McConaughey = 6'0", Jared Leto = 5'9" 12 / 46 Harry Styles = 5'11" 13 / 46 Chris Evans = 6'0" 14 / 46 Blake Shelton = 6'5", Adam Levine = 5'11" 15 / 46 Kevin Hart = 5'4" 16 / 46 Channing Tatum = 6'1", Jonah Hill = 5'7" 17 / 46 Jamie Dornan = 6'0" 18 / 46 Aziz Ansari = 5'6" 19 / 46 Matt Damon = 5'10", Ben Affleck = 6'4" 20 / 46 Leonardo DiCaprio = 6'0" 21 / 46 Drake = 6'0" 22 / 46 Bruno Mars = 5'5" 23 / 46 Elijah Wood = 5'6" 24 / 46 Bradley Cooper = 6'1" 25 / 46 Jimmy Fallon = 6'0" 26 / 46 Andrew Garfield = 5'10" 27 / 46 Jay Z = 6'2", Kanye West = 5'8" 28 / 46 Emile Hirsch = 5'7" 29 / 46 Ian Somerhalder = 5'9" 30 / 46 Johnny Depp = 5'10" 31 / 46 Ryan Seacrest = 5'8" 32 / 46 Robert Downey Jr. = 5'9" 33 / 46 Neil Patrick Harris = 6'0" 34 / 46 Benedict Cumberbatch = 6'0", Tom Hiddleston = 6'2" 35 / 46 Will Smith = 6'2", Tom Cruise = 5'7" 36 / 46 Jake Gyllenhaal = 6'0" 37 / 46 Ryan Reynolds = 6'2" 38 / 46 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson = 6'5" 39 / 46 Jon Stewart = 5'7" 40 / 46 Brad Pitt = 5'11", George Clooney = 5'11" 41 / 46 Michael B. Jordan = 5'11", Zac Efron = 5'8", Miles Teller = 6'0" 42 / 46 Ashton Kutcher = 6'2" 43 / 46 James McAvoy = 5'7", Michael Fassbender = 6'0" 44 / 46 Mark Wahlberg = 5'8" 45 / 46 Chris Pratt = 6'2" 46 / 46