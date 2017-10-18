18/10/17 18/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Mamma Mia 2 Mamma Mia Sequel Cast From Meryl to Cher, Bask in the Glory of the Mamma Mia! Sequel's A-List Cast 18 October, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Everett Collection Now that production on the Mamma Mia! sequel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, has officially kicked off, we have free rein to freak out over how incredible the cast is. Not only does the sequel bring back all of the major players from the 2008 musical romance — like Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, and more — but it's also introducing us to a whole new set of faces. Since the movie is going to transition from present day on the Greek island of Kalokairi to flashbacks, we'll get to see what Donna, Sam, and the rest of the older characters were like in their heyday (aka shots of the Dynamos in all their glory). Read on to see everyone who's joined the cast! Meryl Streep Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison The film icon will bless our ears once again as she belts out more ABBA tunes as Donna. 1 / 16 Lily James Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland The Baby Driver alum is attached to play the younger version of Streep's character, Donna! 2 / 16 Christine Baranski Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire Christine Baranski will take a break from The Good Fight to reprise her role as Tanya, one of Donna's BFFs and one-third of the Dynamos. 3 / 16 Jessica Keenan Wynn Image Source: Getty / Gary Gershoff After smaller roles in shows like The Mysteries of Laura and Billion, Jessica Keenan Wynn has signed on to the sequel to play young Tanya. We can definitely see the resemblance between the two! 4 / 16 Julie Walters Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey It's hard not to love former Dynamo bandmate Rosie, so thank goodness Julie Walters is returning. 5 / 16 Alexa Davies Image Source: Getty / John Phillips Alexa Davies, of Harlots and Grantchester fame, will appear in the flashbacks as young Rosie. 6 / 16 Colin Firth Image Source: Getty / Franco Origlia If you couldn't get enough of Colin Firth's Harry the first time around, good news: he's definitely coming back! 7 / 16 Hugh Skinner Image Source: Getty / Fred Duval Hugh Skinner is playing young Harry, and we have no doubt the Fleabag actor will nail the part. 8 / 16 Stellan Skarsgard Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez You'll see Stellan Skarsgard as Bill once again. 9 / 16 Josh Dylan Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang The part of young Bill will be played by Allied actor Josh Dylan. 10 / 16 Pierce Brosnan Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain Pierce Brosnan is set to return to Kalokairi to play Sam, Donna's true love. 11 / 16 Jeremy Irvine Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix Jeremy Irvine, who you've probably seen in projects like War Horse and Stonewall, will appear as young Sam. 12 / 16 Amanda Seyfried Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Amanda Seyfried played bride-to-be Sophie Sheridan in the first film, so we're excited to see how married life is treating her! 13 / 16 Dominic Cooper Image Source: Getty / Dave M. Benett The Preacher star will return to play Sophie's swoon-worthy husband, Sky. 14 / 16 Cher Image Source: Getty / Barry King The details of Cher's role have yet to be disclosed, but it's safe to say it'll be memorable (how could it not be?!). 15 / 16 Andy Garcia Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen Passengers actor Andy Garcia rounds out the cast, but like Cher, his exact role is still TBD. 16 / 16 Join the conversation Mamma Mia 2Movie CastingMamma MiaCherMeryl StreepMovies