From Meryl to Cher, Bask in the Glory of the Mamma Mia! Sequel's A-List Cast
Image Source: Everett Collection

Now that production on the Mamma Mia! sequel, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, has officially kicked off, we have free rein to freak out over how incredible the cast is. Not only does the sequel bring back all of the major players from the 2008 musical romance — like Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, and more — but it's also introducing us to a whole new set of faces. Since the movie is going to transition from present day on the Greek island of Kalokairi to flashbacks, we'll get to see what Donna, Sam, and the rest of the older characters were like in their heyday (aka shots of the Dynamos in all their glory). Read on to see everyone who's joined the cast!

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

The film icon will bless our ears once again as she belts out more ABBA tunes as Donna.

1 / 16
Lily James
Lily James
Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland

The Baby Driver alum is attached to play the younger version of Streep's character, Donna!

2 / 16
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski
Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire

Christine Baranski will take a break from The Good Fight to reprise her role as Tanya, one of Donna's BFFs and one-third of the Dynamos.

3 / 16
Jessica Keenan Wynn
Jessica Keenan Wynn
Image Source: Getty / Gary Gershoff

After smaller roles in shows like The Mysteries of Laura and Billion, Jessica Keenan Wynn has signed on to the sequel to play young Tanya. We can definitely see the resemblance between the two!

4 / 16
Julie Walters
Julie Walters
Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey

It's hard not to love former Dynamo bandmate Rosie, so thank goodness Julie Walters is returning.

5 / 16
Alexa Davies
Alexa Davies
Image Source: Getty / John Phillips

Alexa Davies, of Harlots and Grantchester fame, will appear in the flashbacks as young Rosie.

6 / 16
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Image Source: Getty / Franco Origlia

If you couldn't get enough of Colin Firth's Harry the first time around, good news: he's definitely coming back!

7 / 16
Hugh Skinner
Hugh Skinner
Image Source: Getty / Fred Duval

Hugh Skinner is playing young Harry, and we have no doubt the Fleabag actor will nail the part.

8 / 16
Stellan Skarsgard
Stellan Skarsgard
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez

You'll see Stellan Skarsgard as Bill once again.

9 / 16
Josh Dylan
Josh Dylan
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang

The part of young Bill will be played by Allied actor Josh Dylan.

10 / 16
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain

Pierce Brosnan is set to return to Kalokairi to play Sam, Donna's true love.

11 / 16
Jeremy Irvine
Jeremy Irvine
Image Source: Getty / JB Lacroix

Jeremy Irvine, who you've probably seen in projects like War Horse and Stonewall, will appear as young Sam.

12 / 16
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Amanda Seyfried played bride-to-be Sophie Sheridan in the first film, so we're excited to see how married life is treating her!

13 / 16
Dominic Cooper
Dominic Cooper
Image Source: Getty / Dave M. Benett

The Preacher star will return to play Sophie's swoon-worthy husband, Sky.

14 / 16
Cher
Cher
Image Source: Getty / Barry King

The details of Cher's role have yet to be disclosed, but it's safe to say it'll be memorable (how could it not be?!).

15 / 16
Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
Image Source: Getty / Gabriel Olsen

Passengers actor Andy Garcia rounds out the cast, but like Cher, his exact role is still TBD.

16 / 16
