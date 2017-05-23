 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Attention, ABBA Fans: They're Making a Sequel to the Mamma Mia Movie
The Royals
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding

Mamma Mia Sequel Details

Attention, ABBA Fans: They're Making a Sequel to the Mamma Mia Movie

Ten years after 2008's Mamma Mia! The Movie sang its way into theaters and raked in millions at the box office, a sequel — Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! — will grace us with its presence. According to Deadline, original cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, and Christine Baranski are all slated to return to belt out more ABBA hits (Dominic Cooper, where you at?), and will be joined by a few new faces. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel alum Ol Parker is pulling double duty as writer and director and will be centring the story once again on the Greek island of Kalokairi. The movie is expected to drop on July 20, 2018 (which happens to be 10 years and two days after the first Mamma Mia! film opened), so you have plenty of time to brush up on your ABBA repertoire.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Mamma Mia 2Entertainment NewsMamma MiaMeryl StreepMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
Goldie's Still Got It! These New Snaps Are Reminiscent of Her '60s Go-Go Dancing Days
by Brittney Stephens
Meryl Streep Fixing Ryan Gosling's Tie at 2017 SAG Awards
Award Season
Meryl Streep Helping Ryan Gosling With His Bow Tie Is a Moment Too Pure For This World
by Brittney Stephens
Wonder Woman Trailer and Australian Release Date
DC Comics
The Final Wonder Woman Trailer Is Here to Shake You to the Core
by Kelsie Gibson
Meryl Streep Elie Saab Dress at the Oscars 2017
Oscars
Meryl Streep Made Everyone Wait to See Her Fabulous Oscars Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
What True Friends Will Do For You
Friendship
11 Crazy Things Only Your BFF Would Do For You
by Macy Cate Williams
Home Again
Reese Witherspoon Has a New Romantic Comedy and You're Going to Love It
by Maggie Pehanick
All Our Favourite Movie's Based on Musicals To Celebrate Today's Premiere Of Rock Of Ages
Editor's Pick
From Stage to Screen: Recent Films Based on Musicals
by Maggie Pehanick
Robert De Niro's Quotes About Meryl Streep's Speech 2017
Golden Globe Awards
Robert De Niro Thanks Meryl Streep For Her Speech Slamming Trump: "It Needed to Be Said, You Said It Beautifully"
by Quinn Keaney
Zac Efron Next to Ted Bundy
Ted Bundy
Zac Efron Is Playing Killer Ted Bundy, and the Resemblance Deserves a Look
by Maggie Pehanick
Mother-Daughter Movies
Movie Night
19 Films That Are Perfect For a Mother-Daughter Movie Night
by Emily Bibb
Meryl Streep's Reaction to 2017 Oscars Best Picture Mistake
Oscars
Meryl Streep's Reaction to That Oscars Mistake Will Make You Laugh For Days
by Caitlin Hacker
Everything, Everything Soundtrack
Music
4 Songs We Already Love From the Everything, Everything Soundtrack
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds