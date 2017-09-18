18/9/17 18/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Mandy Moore at the 2017 Emmys Mandy Moore's Fiancé Flies Across the Country to Be Her Emmys Date 18 September, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Mandy Moore has so much to celebrate right now! The actress attended the Emmys in LA on Monday with the cast of her hit show, This Is Us, which is up for best drama series. In addition to the show's exciting success, Mandy also attended the event with her new fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith. The outing marks their first official public event since news of their engagement broke last week. Despite being there together, Taylor let Mandy have her moment as she posed in a stunning black and white dress on the red carpet solo. Fingers crossed they'll have some cute moments during the show! RelatedWe're Gladly Pressing Pause on Fashion Week to Admire the Emmys Red Carpet What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Instagram user mandymoremm 1 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 2 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 3 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 4 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 5 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 6 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 7 / 7 Join the conversation Award SeasonEmmy AwardsMandy MooreRed Carpet