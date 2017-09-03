 Skip Nav
Mandy Moore Black Eye Photo on Instagram

Milo Ventimiglia's Sweet Reaction to Mandy Moore's Black Eye Will Melt Your Heart

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Mandy Moore wants you to know who's the culprit behind her black-eye selfie. The This Is Us actress shared a photo of her bruised eye and revealed she had an unfortunate run in with her shower-door handle. "Shower door handle- 1, Mandy- 0," she wrote. Mandy also asked her followers for tips on how to get rid of a black eye ASAP. "Never had stitches or a black eye before... what a day! 😐🤧😕👎🏼🙏🏼,." Luckily for Mandy, her This Is Us co-star, Milo Ventimiglia, had the sweetest trick up his sleeve to help make her feel better about her bruise.

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Mandy shared a screenshot of the text message Milo sent her on set sporting a fake black eye along with the show's makeup artist and hairstylist. "Solidarity," he wrote, melting hearts everywhere on social media. "Don't mean to blow up their spot but I have the best work family ever, ever, ever," Mandy captioned the adorable photo. As if it were possible for us to love the This Is Us cast more than we already do, this moment just sealed it!

