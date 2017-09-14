 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Meadow Walker Shares a Photo of Her Dancing With Dad Paul in Honour of His Birthday
Nostalgia
There Was Really No More Beautiful Thing Than Jared Leto in the '90s
GIFs
Bill Skarsgard Is Extremely Hot, and We Are Not Clowning Around
The Royals
15 Times Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Sibling Bond Reigned Supreme

Mandy Moore Engaged to Taylor Goldsmith 2017

Mandy Moore Is Reportedly Engaged

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

Love is in the air for Mandy Moore! The This Is Us actress is engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, E! News reports. Mandy was reportedly spotted wearing what looked like an engagement ring on her ring finger at an LA cafe on Tuesday afternoon. Mandy and Taylor first went public with their romance back in December 2015 when the actress uploaded a series of cute Instagram photos of the two spending the holidays together. Mandy was previously married to singer Ryan Adams, but the two split in January 2015. Congrats to the happy couple!

Join the conversation
Celebrity EngagementsMandy MooreCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds