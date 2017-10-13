 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
The Royals
Kate Middleton Is Glowing During Her First Public Appearance Since Third Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy at NYC Auction 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy

View In Slideshow
Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy
Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy put their love on display when they attended the New York Academy of Art's Take Home a Nude art party and auction on Wednesday. The notoriously private couple, who are celebrating their second wedding anniversary in November, made a rare joint appearance as they posed for photographers. The 48-year-old was dressed up in a grey suit, while the 31-year-old fashion designer wore a stylish black coat with white velcro sneakers. While they only snapped a few photos before heading inside, they did show sweet PDA as Olivier held Mary-Kate's hand.

Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy
Image Source: Getty / Astrid Stawiarz
1 / 5
Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy
Image Source: Getty / Astrid Stawiarz
2 / 5
Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy
Image Source: Getty / Astrid Stawiarz
3 / 5
Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy
Image Source: Getty / Astrid Stawiarz
4 / 5
Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy
Image Source: Getty / John Lamparski
5 / 5
Join the conversation
Olivier SarkozyCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesMary-Kate Olsen
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds