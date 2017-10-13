Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy put their love on display when they attended the New York Academy of Art's Take Home a Nude art party and auction on Wednesday. The notoriously private couple, who are celebrating their second wedding anniversary in November, made a rare joint appearance as they posed for photographers. The 48-year-old was dressed up in a grey suit, while the 31-year-old fashion designer wore a stylish black coat with white velcro sneakers. While they only snapped a few photos before heading inside, they did show sweet PDA as Olivier held Mary-Kate's hand.