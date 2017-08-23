 Skip Nav
Matty Johnson Dancing on The Bachelor

It's Important That You Watch Matty's Attempt at Belly Dancing on The Bachelor Tonight

There's nothing we love more than seeing the Bachelor — he who is fawned over by many beautiful women at one time — make himself look a little silly. And lucky for us, Matty Johnson really delivered tonight when he showcased his "perfect" dance moves.

During his date with Tara (ooh, the second one!), he decided they should try learn some belly-dancing while they were at it — and look, those hip swivels and shimmy shakes really need to be seen for themselves. Watch above and please, enjoy.

Image Source: Network Ten
