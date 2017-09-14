Watch: We Cried Along With Elise When Matty Broke Her Heart

Even though we've been watching The Bachelor for years, it doesn't get any easier watching a contestant get their heart broken. Such was the case with Elise Stacy during Thursday night's finale. Despite having gotten along amazingly well, instantly, with Matty's family — dare we say, even better than Laura — it was Laura who had the stronger connection.

"You are so worthy of being happy and finding true love," Matty told Elise. "But I'm so sorry that it's not with me. Elise, you're someone that I care about so much, and I know how hard this is, and I really hope you understand." Elise couldn't hide the heartbreak from her face, simply responding with a curt, "I do."

What's the most sad though, is that Elise's run this season has pretty much exactly mirrored Matty's own progress with Georgia Love. Both have been the underdog, only to make it to the top two and lose out. Watch the heartbreaking moment above.