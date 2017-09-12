 Skip Nav
Matty Johnson and Elise Stacy The Bachelor Pictures

Elise and Matty's Bachelor Slow Burn — In Pictures!

Elise and Matty's Bachelor Slow Burn — In Pictures!
Image Source: Network Ten

Elise Stacy is the surprise star of this season of The Bachelor, after emerging as a top contender relatively late in the piece.

Elise Says the Spark Between Her and Matty J "Was Like Overload"

She's only had a small amount of time with Matty so far, but there's absolutely no denying they've got a tonne of chemistry between them. Below, their cutest moments from the show (so far).

Their First Meeting
Their First Meeting
Image Source: Network Ten
1 / 7
Their First Date
Their First Date
Image Source: Network Ten
2 / 7
Elise and Matty's Bachelor Slow Burn &mdash; In Pictures!
Image Source: Network Ten
3 / 7
Elise and Matty's Bachelor Slow Burn &mdash; In Pictures!
Image Source: Network Ten
4 / 7
Their First Kiss
Their First Kiss
Image Source: Network Ten
5 / 7
Their Second Date
Their Second Date
Image Source: Network Ten
6 / 7
Elise and Matty's Bachelor Slow Burn &mdash; In Pictures!
Image Source: Network Ten
7 / 7
The Bachelor
Cobie Admits to Being "Stressed a Lot" on The Bachelor
by Ashling Lee
The Bachelor Australia 2017 Final Three Winner Poll
The Bachelor
We're Down to the Final 3! Which Woman Will Matty J Choose?
by Genevieve Rota
Matty Meeting Tara's Family on The Bachelor 2017
The Bachelor
Yikes, Things Got Real Tense When Matty Met Tara's Brother on The Bachelor
by Ashling Lee
Matty Sending Cobie Home on The Bachelor 2017
The Bachelor
Our Hearts Broke Along With Cobie's Last Night on The Bachelor
by Ashling Lee
Elise Stacy The Bachelor 2017 Interview
The Bachelor
Elise Says the Spark Between Her and Matty J "Was Like Overload"
by Genevieve Rota
Latest Celebrity
