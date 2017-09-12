12/9/17 12/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Bachelor Matty Johnson and Elise Stacy The Bachelor Pictures Elise and Matty's Bachelor Slow Burn — In Pictures! 12 September, 2017 by Genevieve Rota 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Network Ten Elise Stacy is the surprise star of this season of The Bachelor, after emerging as a top contender relatively late in the piece. RelatedElise Says the Spark Between Her and Matty J "Was Like Overload" She's only had a small amount of time with Matty so far, but there's absolutely no denying they've got a tonne of chemistry between them. Below, their cutest moments from the show (so far). Their First Meeting What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 1 / 7 Their First Date What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 2 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 3 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 4 / 7 Their First Kiss What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 5 / 7 Their Second Date What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 6 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 7 / 7 Join the conversation Matty JohnsonTVAustralian TV