Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne The Bachelor 2017 Finale Video

Laura Could Not Stop Smiling When Matty Delivered the Happy News

The moment we've been waiting for has finally arrived, with Matty revealing on Thursday night that his heart was with Laura Byrne. She was pretty convinced he was going to break her heart, telling him, "Whatever it is, it's okay", and shedding a few tears before he could get the words out.

"I've replayed this moment in my mind so many times, and it's really hard to get the right words out," Matty told her. "I think about you every single day. The only way I can describe how I feel towards you is, Laura, I love you." He also gifted her a ring (for her right hand) as a sign of his feelings for her. Relive the sweet moment above!

Every Big Moment From The Bachelor Finale, as It Happens!
