Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne The Bachelor Pictures

In Pictures: Matty and Laura Had Chemistry From Day One!

In Pictures: Matty and Laura Had Chemistry From Day One!
Image Source: Network Ten

Laura Byrne was an immediate threat on this season of The Bachelor for various attributes of hers, but mostly because Matty J just seems really, really smitten with her.

Laura on Her Feelings for Matty: "I'm Falling in Love With Him"

They've shared a few one-on-one dates, a bunch of passionate kisses and lots of long, lusty stares — but are Laura and Matty made for each other? We're handing over to their cutest pictures from their time on the show, to do all the talking for us.

The First Night
The First Night
Image Source: Network Ten
1 / 6
The First Conversation
The First Conversation
Image Source: Network Ten

Totally interrupted by Elora's fire-twirling, but hey — all's fair in love and war.

2 / 6
Their First Date
Their First Date
Image Source: Network Ten
3 / 6
Their "Extra" Time
Their "Extra" Time
Image Source: Network Ten

Really, it was just some extra alone time Matty made sure he secured with Laura.

4 / 6
Their Second Kiss!
Their Second Kiss!
Image Source: Network Ten
5 / 6
Their Second Date
Their Second Date
Image Source: Network Ten

Where to next, you guys?

6 / 6
Matty Johnson
