07/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Bachelor Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne The Bachelor Pictures In Pictures: Matty and Laura Had Chemistry From Day One! 7 September, 2017 by Genevieve Rota Image Source: Network Ten Laura Byrne was an immediate threat on this season of The Bachelor for various attributes of hers, but mostly because Matty J just seems really, really smitten with her. RelatedLaura on Her Feelings for Matty: "I'm Falling in Love With Him" They've shared a few one-on-one dates, a bunch of passionate kisses and lots of long, lusty stares — but are Laura and Matty made for each other? We're handing over to their cutest pictures from their time on the show, to do all the talking for us. The First Night Image Source: Network Ten 1 / 6 The First Conversation Image Source: Network Ten Totally interrupted by Elora's fire-twirling, but hey — all's fair in love and war. 2 / 6 Their First Date Image Source: Network Ten 3 / 6 Their "Extra" Time Image Source: Network Ten Really, it was just some extra alone time Matty made sure he secured with Laura. 4 / 6 Their Second Kiss! Image Source: Network Ten 5 / 6 Their Second Date Image Source: Network Ten Where to next, you guys? 6 / 6 Matty Johnson