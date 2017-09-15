15/9/17 15/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Laura Byrne Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne Instagram Pictures It Must Be Love! Matty and Laura Have Made It Instagram Official 15 September, 2017 by Carina Rossi 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Network Ten Every since Matty finally told Laura he loved her in the sweetest way during The Bachelor finale, we have been waiting patiently to see their next move now the secret is out. While past Bachelor couples have decided to lay low following the finale, Laura just couldn't keep her love for Matty to herself posting two adorable photos of the couple with the caption: "Cats out of the bag kids, and utterly smitten with this one." Keep scrolling to see the happy couple. RelatedIn Pictures: Matty and Laura Had Chemistry From Day One! Cats out of the bag kids, and utterly smitten with this one ❤️ @matthewdavidjohnson A post shared by Laura Byrne 🌹 (@ladyandacat) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT 1 / 1 Join the conversation Laura ByrneMatty Johnson