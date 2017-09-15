It Must Be Love! Matty and Laura Have Made It Instagram Official

Every since Matty finally told Laura he loved her in the sweetest way during The Bachelor finale, we have been waiting patiently to see their next move now the secret is out. While past Bachelor couples have decided to lay low following the finale, Laura just couldn't keep her love for Matty to herself posting two adorable photos of the couple with the caption: "Cats out of the bag kids, and utterly smitten with this one."

