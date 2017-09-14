 Skip Nav
Watch Matty and Laura Make Their First Announcement as a Couple

Matty's search for love came to a close on Thursday night, with jewellery designer Laura Byrne revealed as the winner. No doubt it's a huge weight off both of their shoulders, and just moments after the finale, the pair made their first announcement as a new couple on The Bachelor Facebook page.

"This is when my story finally comes to an end, and I get to start a new chapter with someone who I think is completely and utterly perfect," Matty said. Laura added, "Now, we just get to look forward to what the future holds." Watch their announcement in full above!

