Matty Meeting Tara's Family on The Bachelor 2017

Yikes, Things Got Real Tense When Matty Met Tara's Brother on The Bachelor

Meeting the family of your significant other is always a daunting prospect, and when said family is particularly protective, it can really affect your nerves. On the hometown dates on Thursday night on The Bachelor, Matty travelled to the Gold Coast to meet Tara's family and faced the firing line that was her brother, Troy. Tara had given Matty fair warning that he'd be the one to watch, but honestly, you can never quite prepare yourself for over-protective brothers.

On the date, Troy didn't hold back, wasting no time in asking Matty for "the chat" and being incredibly blunt in his opinions about the show's process. It also didn't help that he barely cracked a smile over the entire meeting, either. "You might as well tell us now, are you going to pick Tara?" Troy asked. Matty responded — as he did on all the other hometown dates — that he didn't know the answer to the question just yet, to which Troy remarked, "Liar."

Awkward!
TVAustralian TVReality TVThe Bachelor
