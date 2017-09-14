14/9/17 14/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Bachelor Matty Quiz With Laura and Elise From The Bachelor 2017 We Asked Laura and Elise 10 Questions About Matty — See How They Did! 14 September, 2017 by Ashling Lee 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Network Ten Matty has narrowed down his final two to Elise and Laura, and we're set to find out tonight who has truly won his heart. Both admitted in the penultimate episode to having fallen for him, but how close is their bond? Ahead of the finale, we asked Elise and Laura the same 10 questions about Matty. See how they did below, as well as Matty's own answers. RelatedThe Most Memorable Moments From The Bachelor So Far Matty's Answers What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten What's your favourite colour? "Blue." What's your favourite movie? "Good Will Hunting / Forrest Gump. What's the suburb you grew up in as a kid? "Brookfield, Brisbane." Guilty-pleasure food? "Dark chocolate." What's your signature dish to cook? "Chicken pie." Favourite social media platform? "Instagram." What's your dream holiday destination? "Maldives." What do you do? "Marketing Director." What's your greatest fear? "Not reaching my full potential in life / being eaten alive by an animal." What are your favourite bands or music to listen to? "Flight Facilities, Flume, Hayden James, Rufus, Duke Dumont, Claptone." 1 / 3 Laura What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten What's his favourite colour? "I feel like I should know this one, I'm pretty sure it's blue. He wore a blue suit every single time!" What's his favourite movie? "I have no idea, some sort of drama or love/romance thing." The suburb he grew up in as a kid? "Oh my god, I have no idea. He grew up in Queensland, but I don't know the city." His guilty-pleasure food? "Ice cream? I feel like that's wrong . . . It's not chocolate! Can we just go with dessert?" Does he have a signature dish that he likes to cook? "I know he has a few. He does a roast chicken, chicken pie and salmon." Favourite social media platform? "Probably Instagram." What is his dream holiday destination? "Maldives! We talked about that on our very first date." What is his job? "He works in Marketing." What's his greatest fear? "He's afraid of ghosts! Wait no, not fulfilling his full potential." What's his favourite band or music to listen to? "Literally no idea. I don't think we've ever spoken about music." 2 / 3 Elise What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten What's his favourite colour? "Red! Wait it's not, he always wears blue!" What's his favourite movie? "He's a real drama kinda guy. I dont know exactly . . ." The suburb he grew up in as a kid? "Well, he was born in Port Augusta, and then grew up in Brisbane." His guilty-pleasure food? "He's got a massive sweet tooth — chocolate!" Does he have a signature dish that he likes to cook? "Yeah, salmon. He's a salmon extraordinaire! Or his mum's roast chicken." Favourite social media platform? "Instagram." What is his dream holiday destination? "Somewhere by the beach and ocean-oriented." What is his job? "He is a marketeer!" What's his greatest fear? "Ghosts! [Laughs]" What's his favourite band or music to listen to? "He's an electronic music kinda guy. He likes a lot of Australian electronic music, he's a big fan of Flume and Hayden James. 3 / 3 Join the conversation TVAustralian TV