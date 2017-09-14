We Asked Laura and Elise 10 Questions About Matty — See How They Did!

Matty has narrowed down his final two to Elise and Laura, and we're set to find out tonight who has truly won his heart. Both admitted in the penultimate episode to having fallen for him, but how close is their bond? Ahead of the finale, we asked Elise and Laura the same 10 questions about Matty. See how they did below, as well as Matty's own answers.



