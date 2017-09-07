Our Hearts Broke Along With Cobie's Last Night on The Bachelor

As we get down to the pointy end of things on The Bachelor, the breakups become increasingly brutal. The girls think they have a real shot at a future with Matty, whereas he has to dole out really good reasons as to why he's sending a particular person home. And man, are they hard to hear.

This was the case with Cobie on Wednesday night's episode. After the pair spent the date tree-top climbing, he sat her down and explained that he, er, wasn't feeling it. The most frustrating part though, was that he thought she was an amazing person. There was just no spark. "I see all the amazing qualities in you. When I think about you, I think you're just the sweetest, most caring, positive person I've ever come across," he said. However . . . "The most frustrating things at times is that you can have all the perfect ingredients to fall in love with somebody, and it just doesn't happen. For me, it hasn't happened. That spark's not there."

Harsh, right? And ergh, that elusive "spark" — a common reason to end a potential relationship, but frustrating in that there is just nothing you can do about it. Watch the moment above.