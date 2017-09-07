 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child!
The Royals
Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence on Prince Harry Romance: "We're Happy and in Love"
Outlander
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress

Matty Sending Cobie Home on The Bachelor 2017

Our Hearts Broke Along With Cobie's Last Night on The Bachelor

As we get down to the pointy end of things on The Bachelor, the breakups become increasingly brutal. The girls think they have a real shot at a future with Matty, whereas he has to dole out really good reasons as to why he's sending a particular person home. And man, are they hard to hear.

This was the case with Cobie on Wednesday night's episode. After the pair spent the date tree-top climbing, he sat her down and explained that he, er, wasn't feeling it. The most frustrating part though, was that he thought she was an amazing person. There was just no spark. "I see all the amazing qualities in you. When I think about you, I think you're just the sweetest, most caring, positive person I've ever come across," he said. However . . . "The most frustrating things at times is that you can have all the perfect ingredients to fall in love with somebody, and it just doesn't happen. For me, it hasn't happened. That spark's not there."

Harsh, right? And ergh, that elusive "spark" — a common reason to end a potential relationship, but frustrating in that there is just nothing you can do about it. Watch the moment above.

Related
Cobie Admits to Being "Stressed a Lot" on The Bachelor
Image Source: Network Ten
Join the conversation
TVAustralian TVReality TVThe Bachelor
Join The Conversation
The Bachelor
by Ashling Lee
Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne The Bachelor Pictures
The Bachelor
In Pictures: Matty and Laura Had Chemistry From Day One!
by Genevieve Rota
Alan Tsibulya Types of Girls on The Bachelor Video
The Bachelor
This Take on Stereotypical Bachelorettes Will Have You Laughing For Days
by Genevieve Rota
Florence Alexandra Sophia The Bachelor 2017 Interview
The Bachelor
Florence on Falling in Love with Matty J: "I Just Need a Bit More Time"
by Genevieve Rota
Earrings From The Bachelor 2017
The Bachelor
Found: The Earrings The Bachelor Girls Are All Obsessed With
by Kate McGregor
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds