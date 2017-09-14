Meadow Walker Shares a Photo of Her Dancing With Dad Paul in Honour of His Birthday

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Tuesday marked what would have been Paul Walker's 44th birthday, and to honour the special occasion, his daughter, Meadow, shared a beautiful throwback photo of her and her dad. In the snap, Paul, who tragically passed away in a car accident in November 2013, dances with Meadow and twirls her around a living room. The now 18-year-old has an adorable smile on her face while wearing a dress and flowery headband. In addition to sharing the intimate photo, Meadow also made sure to spread kindness with her post, writing, "In honour of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts!"

In the years since Paul's death, Meadow has shared a handful of heartwarming photos with her dad on social media, and she also honours his legacy by contributing to charities that involve his love of the ocean and all things marine biology.