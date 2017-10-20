 Skip Nav
Best of 2017
36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Celebrity Kids
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Madelaine Petsch
9 Things to Know About Fan-Favorite Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch

Meghan Markle Having Tea With Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II

It seems like every time we turn around, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hitting another major milestone in their relationship. They've made their public debut as a couple, Harry charmed Meghan's mom, Meghan met Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and there are rumours that they're already secretly engaged. While every new thing has excited us so far, we're particularly jazzed about the latest development in their romance: Meghan had tea with the queen!

Prince Harry reportedly brought his girlfriend of more than a year to Buckingham Palace for an hour-long, private tea party on Oct. 12. Later that evening, he was all smiles while accepting a posthumous award on behalf of his mother, Princess Diana, for her HIV/AIDS activism at the Attitude magazine awards.

Since Harry literally has to get a permission slip from his grandmother in order to marry Meghan, this meeting could mean very exciting news could be coming our way soon. But even if Harry and Meghan announce their engagement, their wedding probably won't take place until after Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their third child, which they revealed recently is due in April 2018. Harry also reportedly doesn't want a public wedding like his brother and would rather keep things private, much like he has done with his romance with Meghan.

Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IIPrince HarryMeghan MarkleThe RoyalsCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Wedding
The Major Way Prince Harry's Wedding Would Differ From Prince William's
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Middleton Pink Orla Kiely Dress
The Royals
Kate Middleton's Dress Has So Many Details, She's Got to Spin Around For You to See Them All
by Sarah Wasilak
Is Kate Middleton's Third Child a Boy or a Girl?
The Royals
Is Kate Middleton Having a Girl or Boy? Here's What We Know
by Monica Sisavat
Pictures of British Royals With Athletes
The Royals
The British Royals Are Massive Sports Fans, Minus the Body Paint and Tailgating
by Marcia Moody
Prince Harry in Uniform Pictures
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds