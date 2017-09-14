 Skip Nav
If Meghan Markle Marries Prince Harry, This Would Be Her Royal Title

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating for over a year now, and engagement rumours have been surrounding the pair over the last couple of months. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, Meghan recently opened up about her simple relationship with Harry in Vanity Fair's October issue, saying, "We're two people who are really happy and in love." Still, we can't help but wonder what Meghan's royal title would be if she and Harry decide to tie the knot . . . and if the queen gives her consent. Would she be the Duchess of Wales, similar to Kate Middleton? Or would she be Princess Meghan Markle?

According to royal expert Imogen Lloyd Webber, Meghan would receive the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales. But if Queen Elizabeth II decides to change Harry's title from His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales to Duke of Sussex, similar to what she did for Prince William when he got married, Meghan would then be called The Duchess of Sussex. Looks like we'll just have to wait and see.

Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy
