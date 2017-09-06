 Skip Nav
Meghan Markle Talks About Prince Harry in Vanity Fair 2017

Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence on Prince Harry Romance: "We're Happy and in Love"

Nearly a year after news of their relationship broke, Meghan Markle is opening up about Prince Harry for the first time in Vanity Fair's October issue. While their royal romance is constantly in the spotlight, the Suits actress explained that her relationship with Harry is actually quite simple. "We're two people who are really happy and in love," she told the magazine. "We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

While it's obvious the two are very happy together, they have faced a few struggles along the way, particularly with the media. Shortly after their relationship was confirmed, Harry defended Meghan against "racist and sexist" trolls in a public statement via the Kensington Palace Twitter account. "It has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others," Meghan said about the constant public scrutiny that comes with dating a royal. "And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support. I don't read any press. I haven't even read press for Suits. The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise."

Image Source: Vanity Fair / Peter Lindbergh
