 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Wait — Are These 2 Badass Game of Thrones Women Joining Forces in Season 7?
Cannes Film festival
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack

Melisandre and Daenerys in Game of Thrones Season 7

Wait — Are These 2 Badass Game of Thrones Women Joining Forces in Season 7?

Aside from getting the world totally hyped for the July premiere, the official Game of Thrones season seven trailer revealed quite a bit about the drama to come in Westeros. We're talking unexpected makeout sessions, characters engaging in fisticuffs, a "great war," and more . . . but one less obvious hint about next season could spell some major drama between noble houses.

Some eagle-eyed GoT fans might have noticed a similarity in the setting of three major characters' season seven storylines. Get this: it looks like Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister, who were last seen heading to Westeros together at the end of season six, might be teaming up with the red priestess, Melisandre. Each character only got a few seconds of screen time in the new trailer, but the scenes shown seem to reveal a common location for team Targaryen and the banished servant of the Lord of Light, R'hllor.

Could Melisandre somehow bring Daenerys together with her nephew, Jon Snow?

If you didn't catch the connection, here's some quick background: it appears that Dany and Tyrion have arrived at Dragonstone, an island fortress-castle that was a Targaryen stronghold before Robert's Rebellion. We're basing this conjecture on several clues: the oceanside cliff setting, a foreboding castle perched atop a hill, and dragon statues flanking the entry gate to this fortress.

But get this: during the brief moments that Melisandre is on screen, she too is pictured on an oceanside cliff that looks quite similar to the ones Dany and Tyrion occupy in the trailer. If we've learned anything from years of obsessing over theories, no connection is too small to spell big things on Game of Thrones. Could Melisandre somehow bring Daenerys together with Jon Snow? Does she believe that the Targaryen queen is "The Prince That Was Promised"? Will she look into the fire and predict the future of Dany's attempt to retake King's Landing?

There are so many things that this connection could mean for season seven, so check out proof from the trailer below. Then, take a quick refresher on other important details that could drastically affect the outcome of Game of Thrones this season!

Here's Tyrion looking out over the ocean from a grassy cliff:

And a better look at his surroundings, with the castle/fortress in the background:

Here's Daenerys, entering what appears to be Dragonstone:

And a peek at the grassy cliffs that the castle is located on:

Finally, here's a moody-looking Melisandre, also hanging out on some grassy oceanside cliffs:

But who are these fellows making their way up to (we presume, based on the architecture) the castle/fortress? Guess we'll have to watch to find out!

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
TheoriesTrailersTVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Furniture
Exactly How to Make Big Money Selling Your Furniture Online
by Hedy Phillips
Who Will Kill Littlefinger on Game of Thrones?
Theories
We'd Bet Money That Littlefinger Dies This Way on Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
Will Brienne and Tormund Get Together on Game of Thrones?
TV
This Game of Thrones Season 7 Picture Foreshadows a Romance We Need to Happen
by Maggie Pehanick
Game of Thrones Spinoff Details
Entertainment News
HBO Is Developing FOUR Game of Thrones Spinoff Series
by Maggie Pehanick
Game of Thrones Season 7 GIFs
Theories
The 11 Most Important Game of Thrones Season 7 Moments (So Far)
by Ryan Roschke
Theories
7 Things From the Game of Thrones Trailer That We Need to Discuss
by Ryan Roschke
Will Jon Snow and Sansa Stark Be Married on Game of Thrones?
Theories
Game of Thrones: Why It Makes Sense For Jon Snow to Marry Sansa Stark
by Ryan Roschke
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Digital Life
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Theories
Theories
6 Theories About How Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Will Start
by Ryan Roschke
Split Squat With Overhead Press
Squats
The Killer Total-Body Move You're Probably Not Doing Enough Of
by Michele Foley
Will Sam Learn Who Jon Snow's Parents Are on Game of Thrones
TV
Sam Is the Key to Jon Snow Learning the Truth About His Parents on Game of Thrones
by Shannon Vestal Robson
How to Get Fit After University
College
7 Things I Did to Finally Get in Shape After University
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds