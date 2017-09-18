In Memoriam Video 2017 Emmys
Christopher Jackson Belts Out a Stevie Wonder Cover During the Emmys In Memoriam Segment
In between all of the hot red carpet action and announcing the night's big winners, the 2017 Emmys took a special moment to honor the stars Hollywood lost this year. Sam Shepard, Powers Boothe, Florence Henderson, Jerry Lewis, and Mary Tyler Moore were just a few of the celebrity legends acknowledged during a beautiful cover of Stevie Wonder's "As" by Bull and Hamilton star Christopher Jackson. Watch the moving, sombre moment above.