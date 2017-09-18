 Skip Nav
The Big Little Lies Cast Looks So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder
Robin Wright and Her Daughter, Dylan Penn, Make a Stunning Duo at the Emmys
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up

In Memoriam Video 2017 Emmys

Christopher Jackson Belts Out a Stevie Wonder Cover During the Emmys In Memoriam Segment

In between all of the hot red carpet action and announcing the night's big winners, the 2017 Emmys took a special moment to honor the stars Hollywood lost this year. Sam Shepard, Powers Boothe, Florence Henderson, Jerry Lewis, and Mary Tyler Moore were just a few of the celebrity legends acknowledged during a beautiful cover of Stevie Wonder's "As" by Bull and Hamilton star Christopher Jackson. Watch the moving, sombre moment above.

